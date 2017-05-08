Tenney, Hope (Stockton)

WILLIAMSON: Died May 6, after a long illness, peacefully at home in Williamson. She was born May 21, 1933 in Norfolk, Virginia and grew up in the neighborhood called Ocean View, bordering the Chesapeake Bay. As a child she was encouraged as a performer and took lessons in singing and dancing; both lifetime interests. She attended Granby High School in Norfolk, Va., graduating in 1951. While attending the local community college, today’s Old Dominion University, she fell in love with Brooks Tenney. After he joined the Army and was attending OCS, they were married and she worked as a bank teller When her husband returned from Korea, she accompanied him as he attended V.P.I in Blacksburg, Virginia. For two years the couple lived in Arlington, Texas while her husband worked for an aircraft company. The couple moved to the Philadelphia Area where he worked for General Electric while she mothered three sons. In 1972, the couple moved to the Rochester area, settling in Williamson, when he joined the Xerox Company. There she joined the Pultneyville Players and sang with a choral group in Palmyra. After earning an Associate’s degree at MCC, Hope continued her education and musical interests by earning a BS degree in Music from Nazareth College. Subsequently, her interest in reading remediation led her to acquire an MS in Education. For a time she was employed as a substitute teacher in Wayne County, later providing instruction in singing and piano for private students. In addition to her interest in music, Hope enjoyed gardening, bird watching and a variety of crafts, including knitting and sewing. She was an accomplished cook. Colors, and the ways in which they could be combined, always fascinated her. After her husband retired in 1998, the couple traveled for a time in the U.S. and in Europe. Hope was predeceased by her eldest son, John Brooks Tenney, III, a Master Mariner (Norfolk, VA). She is survived by her husband, Brooks Tenney, and sons Stanley and Andrew Tenney: by grandsons, Louis Remington Tenney and Craig Shea Tenney and granddaughter Alexandra Brie Tenney, by sister-in law Margaret Kidd Tenney, and five great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7pm at Young Funeral Home in Williamson, NY on Thursday, May 11. A graveside service and interment will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 12 noon, in Lakeside Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY.

