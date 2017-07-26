EMERLING DOUBLES DOWN AT SPENCER IN RoC.

by Gary Spaid

WILLIAMSON, NY…Last Friday, Orchard Park’s Patrick Emerling won his second Race of Champions modified feature at Spencer in 2017.

“Yeah, we had quite a workout tonight,” stated Emerling. “I was hoping for no cautions and I lucked out.” He added,” I kind of like this track, you can try all different lines. They put down enough stuff to make both the inside and outside lines work similar.”

Other feature winners on the evening included Brandon Allen in the Super Sixes and Jacob Gustafson in the Grandpa Dog 4-cylinders.

The RoC Tour made its second visit of the year to the flat half mile Spencer oval. Following time trials, in which Mike Leaty set fast time for the evening with a lap of 18.995 second.

An 18 car starting field took Larry Woodruff’s green flag. Mike Leaty, who started in the front row quickly took the lead with T.J Potrzebowski running second and Andy Jankowiak in third. In fourth, Emerling was chasing down Jankowiak and Austin Kochenash in fifth.

The only yellow of the race flew on lap nine when Karl Hehr looped around in between turns one and two. He was almost hit by a number of competitors.

The restart saw Jankowiak try to take advantage but fell short to Leaty’s powerful car. Jankowiak also found himself in a battle to keep second with Tommy Catalano and Patrick Emerling.

Emerling started to make his move on lap 31, passing both Jankowiak and Tommy Catalano for second. He then began the process of chasing down Leaty. It took nearly 30 laps, but on lap 60, Emerling took the lead diving under Leaty and riding there until the third turn when he was able to inch ahead.

Tommy Catalano held on to a strong third. But again, back in the pack Chuck Hossfeld began to make strong moves. He would work his way up to fourth behind Catalano.

Through 75-laps only two cars dropped out of the chase for the checkers. At the line Emerling took the win followed by Leaty, Catalano, Hossfeld and Jankowiak.

Other RoC Quotes:

Mike Leaty (2nd place): “I was just trying to ride and ride and ride. I knew Pat was coming and I used up my right rear. The last 30 laps my cars was real tight. I was having trouble getting out of the corner.”

Tommy Catalano (3rd place): “Yeah a late caution would have been good. A third place finish is good for momentum.”

The Super Six feature saw Jacob Gustafson blast into a ten car lead in just one lap, starting from the fourth position. While Gustafson was running away and hiding, Paul Flye drove through the pack, taking second on lap seven. He would use the remainder of the race chasing down Gustafson. With the checkers flying over Gustafson, Flye fell sort by a mere car length. Following those two across the finish line were Corey Copeland, Dalton Alexander and Travis Montgomery.

Gustafson stated,” It was a great start for us. I just mashed myself into the lead.” I started in Microds over in Sodas and I would encourage any parent who has a kid to give it a try.”

In the Grandpa Dog 4-cylinders, Brandon Allen chased down Barrett Schenk to take his first win of the year. Early leader Alison Knoepfler gave way on lap three to Andy Cocilova. Two laps later, Barrett Schenk took the lead and seemed to have the race under control. But Allen was not about to quit. He chased down Schenk and still had enough to pull out to a commanding lead on lap 20.

Brandon and his son have birthdays very close by, so the fans sang “Happy Birthday” to them. “It was a role reversal from last week,” commented Brandon Allen.



SPENCER NOTES: Racing started off late due a fluke accident in the pits. An RoC official had his foot run over and he fell into the car, injuring his head….Many of the RoC top heat race finishers were denied their redraw spot, due to ride height infractions….NY Super Stock drivers are encouraged to get transponders for the upcoming Dave London Memorial in August. Race officials would like to beginning using them, especially with lap awards on the line.….Kids are again encouraged to create their own “Box Car Racers” as they will be competing this coming Friday…Both the 4-cyclinder and 6-cylinder races were open events, paying no NASCAR points.

On Friday, July 28, Spencer Speedway will host the New York SuperStocks for the third time in 2017. Also on the race card are the Sunoco Modifieds, Grandpa Dog 4-Cyclinder and Super Six racing programs. Race time starts earlier that day, at 7:15 p.m. sharp.

Spencer Speedway is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, NY, along Route 104 in the Town of Williamson. Spencer Speedway is the local “NASCAR Place to Race” for Central New York in 2017. Points earned each week at Spencer are counted as part of the national NASCAR Whelen All-American Point Chase.

For more information go to: www.spencerspeedway.org.



SPENCER SPEEDWAY TRIBUTE TO PATSY AND JOE CATALANO NIGHT SUMMARY

GRANDPA DOG 4 CYLINDER

HEAT 1: C. Copeland, A.J. Montgomery, D. Alexander, T. Montgomery.

HEAT 2: P. Flye, J. Gustafson, D. Heimes, R. Brown, A. Montgomery.

FEATURE (15-lap): JACOB GUSTAFSON, Paul Flye, Corey Copeland, Dalton Alexander, Travis Montgomery, A.J. Montgomery, Dave Heimes, Ryan Brown, Allie Montgomery



SUPER SIXES

HEAT 1: B. Allen, B. Hallett, B. Schenk, A. Cocilova, A. Knoepfler

FEATURE (20-laps): BRANDON ALLEN, Barrett Schenk, Brian Hallett, Andy Cocilova, Alison Knopfler, Bill Inch.



RoC MODIFIEDS

HEAT 1: M. Leaty, C. Hossfeld, A. Catalano, T.J. Potrzebowski, D. Scherer.

HEAT 2: T. Rypkema, A. Jankowiak, A. Kochenash, B. Sherwood, M. Barnes.

HEAT 3: P. Emerling. To. Catalano, G. Skora III, K. Hehr, A. Bookmiller.

FEATURE (75-laps): PATRICK EMERLING, Mike Leaty, Tommy Catalano, Chuck Hossfeld, Andy Jankowiak, T.J. Potrzebowski, Tyler Rypkema, George Skora III, Daren Scherer, Amy Catalano, Bryan Sherwood, Mike Barnes, Austin Kochenash, Tommy Rought, Alan Bookmiller, Karl Hehr, Timmy Catalano, Daryl Lewis Jr.

