NEWARK: Calling hour for Squeaky Carlson, who died January 25, 2017, will be from 1-2 PM on Saturday (May 20th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A burial service will follow at 2:30 PM at the East Palmyra Cemetery with full military honors. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the VFW National Home for Children, 3573 South Waverly Road, Easton Rapids, MI 48827. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com