WE’LL FINISH THIS SHOW NEXT WEEK

by Gary Spaid

WILLIAMSON, NY…Rain again?? You’ve got to be kidding. But this time the rains fell after qualifying had started. The third modified heat was on the track when the rains fell. It was decided to complete this program next Friday, August 18.

There were twenty-four Super Stocks on hand along with 18 NASCAR Sunoco Modifieds, 10 Super Sixes and 8 Grandpa Dog four cylinders. The heats for the Grandpa Dog 4 cylinders remain, along with the completion of that third modified heat.

SPENCER NOTES: SuperStock drivers are encouraged to get transponders for the upcoming Dave London Memorial on August 25. Race officials would like to beginning using them, especially with lap awards on the line…The planned GRIT dirt sportsman race scheduled for August 25, has been canceled, after track officials became aware that GRIT changed the race to a non-points race….Dylan Bancroft changed his car number to honor his father injured in a garage fire…So far 55 SuperStock pre-entries have been received for the Dave London Memorial.

On Friday, August 18, Spencer Speedway will be finishing their rain delayed program from August 11. Features for the Sunoco Modifieds, plus Grandpa Dog 4-Cyclinder and Super Six racing will be on tap, plus any qualifying races that remained before the rains fell. Also on tap is the multi-time rain delayed “Meet and Greet” and Kids Bicycle Races.. Race time starts at 7:15 p.m. sharp.

Spencer Speedway is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, NY, along Route 104 in the Town of Williamson. Spencer Speedway is the local “NASCAR Place to Race” for Central New York in 2017. Points earned each week at Spencer are counted as part of the national NASCAR Whelen All-American Point Chase.

For more information go to: www.spencerspeedway.org.

SPENCER SPEEDWAY SUNOCO FUELS NIGHT SUMMARY

GRANDPA DOG 4 CYLINDER

HEAT 1: To Be Run 8/18

HEAT 2: To Be Run 8/18

FEATURE (15-laps): To Be Run 8/18

SUPER SIXES

HEAT 1: Barrett Schenk, Brian Hallett, Alison Knoephler, Van Grant, Tim Faro.

HEAT 2: Brandon Allen, Ashley Schoonmaker, Andy Cocilova, Chris Conners, Bill Inch.

FEATURE (20-laps): To Be Run 8/18

NY SUPERSTOCKS

HEAT 1: Billy Coyle, Jim Steffenhagen, Josh Schoonmaker, Dylan Bancroff, Jason Dinzler, Dale Lazzaro, Joe Miller, Terry Cheetham.

HEAT 2: Chris Finocchario, Chris Vogler, Nathan peck ham, Lee Sharpsteen, Shaun Frarey, Todd Blair, Kevin Ide, Scott Dinzler, Brandon Larner.

HEAT 3: Mike Hyman, Zach Willis, Kenny Atkins, Steve Pesarek, Kelly Miller, Joel Gleason, Brianna Dinzler, Matt Larrivee

FEATURE (25-laps): To Be Run 8/18

SUNOCO MODIFIEDS

HEAT 1: Daryl Lewis Jr, Kevin Timmerman, Conner Sellars, Kreig Heroth, Chris Finocchario, Zach Knowlden

HEAT 2: Andy Lewis, Mike Leaty, Bobby Lippa Jr., Amy Catalano, Jimmy Zacharias, Geoff Sharkey

HEAT 3: To Be Run 8/18

FEATURE (35-laps): To Be Run 8/18