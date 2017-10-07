This Week In High School Sports

Boys Varsity Soccer

Thursday, October 5

Marion 4, Williamson 3

Jackson Taylor scored 2 goals for Marion.

Wednesday, October 4

Wayne 1, Mynderse 0

Wayne’s Cullen Bock scored off an assist from Matt Gentile.

Tuesday, October 3

Gananda 1, East Rochester 0

Gananda (7-6-1): Zach Dier 1 goal.

Williamson 2, North Rose-Wolcott 0

Williamson (12-0): Josh Bailey 1 goal, 1 assist.

Pal-Mac 4, Penn Yan 0

Nick Sapienza scored twice for Pal-Mac.

Red Creek 2, Sodus 1

Tristan McIntyre scored a goal and added an assist for Red Creek. Will Lamar scored for Sodus.

Monday, October 2

Geneva 6, Newark 5

Geneva: Mason Rusinko 3 goals; Jason Wheatley 1 goal, 2 assists; Trevor Moschiano 1 goal, 1 assist.

Girls Varsity Soccer

Thursday, October 5

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Newark 0

Pal-Mac: Olivia Keller 2 assists.

Wednesday, October 4

Marion 8, Sodus 0

Marion: Chloe DeLyser 5 goals; Nina Gonzalez 2 goals; Jackie DeMarco 1 goal.

Gananda 2, Williamson 1

Gananda (7-6): Allison Smith, Marisa Ostrowsky 1 goal.

Williamson (9-4-1): Sophia Konstantinou 1 goal.

Red Creek 8, Lyons 1

Red Creek: McKenzie McIntyre 3 goals.

Tuesday, October 3

Palmyra-Macedon 4, Midlakes 1

Pal-Mac: Abie LaRocca 2 goals, 1 assists; Olivia Keller 2 assists; Jamie Walker, Sami Dentel 1 goal.

Monday, October 2

Williamson 3, Sodus 0

Williamson (9-3-1): Kiki Hall, Alexa Jordan, Aubree Brothers 1 goal.

North Rose-Wolcott 3, Cato-Meridian 1

NRW: Sophie Roberts, Haylee Countryman, Helena Cuykendall 1 goal; Maddie Carr 2 assists.

Boys Varsity Volleyball

Thursday, October 5

Brighton 25-25-25, Wayne 6-19-14

Brighton: Gary Zilbergleyt 10 kills; Tyler Simmons 3 kills, 2 blocks.

Wednesday, October 4

Midlakes 25-25-25, Sodus 10-9-9

Midlakes (8-2): Corey Braden 7 kills, Matt Crouch 6 aces.

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Thursday, October 5

Newark 25-25-18-14-25, Midlakes 23-23-25-25-23

Newark: Hannah Herman 6 kills, 12 digs; Kendralee Bell 21 assists, 13 digs.

Lyons 25-25-25, Marion 13-19-18

Lyons (13-0): Ella Lester 8 kills; Lenna Stone 7 kills; Alison Cook 14 assists.

East Rochester 25-25-25, Williamson 13-22-20

ER: Zoe Zutes 6 kills, 1 block; Autumn Reeves 4 kills, 1 block; Katie Zutes, Cierra Chevez 4 aces.

Wednesday, October 4

Gananda 28-25-25, Clyde-Savannah 26-12-21

Gananda (11-2): Bri Trotha 8 kills, Kelsey Lofvenbarg, Lexi Fiaravanti 7 kills.

C-S (4-10): Riley Carr 5 kills, 2 aces.

Lyons 25-25-25, Rochester Prep 5-3-2

Lyons (11-0): Jenna Stone 14 aces; Adrianna Kemp 10 aces.

Tuesday, October 3

Marion 26-22-26-26, North Rose-Wolcott 24-25-22-22

Marion: Allison Spanganberg 6 aces, 6 kills; Elly Hepburn 4 kills, 4 blocks.

Gananda 25-25-25, Williamson 9-11-9

Gananda (10-2): Bri Trotta 11 aces, 12 kills, 2 blocks; Claire Howard 9 assists, 4 aces.

Sodus 25-25-23-27, Clyde-Savannah 17-14-25-25

Sodus (8-4): Emily Kinsman 11 digs; Faith Woodcock 8 kills; Macy Peterson 10 assists.

Newark 25-25-25, Geneva 20-16-18

Newark: Ladonia Smith 6 kills, 3 blocks; Kendralee Bell 24 assists, 8 digs.

Wayne 25-25-25, Waterloo 22-19-12

Wayne: Aubrey Runkle 10 digs, 5 kills; Katie Leaty 11 digs, 4 kills; Claire Brewer 12 kills.

Waterloo: Ashley Ross 16 assists, 13 digs, 3 kills.

Penn Yan 26-25-26, Palmyra-Macedon 22-21-24

PY (9-2): Emily Wunder 18 kills, 16 assists; 21 digs; Sydney Bloom 10 kills, 17 assists, 13 digs.

Monday, October 2

Mynderse 25-25-26, Marion 17-15-24

Mynderse (12-3): Alyssa Martey 7 assists; Brooke Bonetti 4 aces, 5 digs.

Wayne 22-25-25-22-25, Webster Thomas 25-11-16-25-17

Wayne (9-0): Kelsey Ludwig 11 kills, 40 digs; Claire Brewer 16 kills, 3 digs; Brookelyn Kunzer 10 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs.

Thomas (5-5): Katie Meredith 9 kills, 17 digs, 23 assists; Kerrigan Casper 12 kills, 6 blocks.

Girls Varsity Swimming

Thursday, October 5

Marcus Whitman 134, Midlakes 49

MW: Hailey Rossi won the 200 free and 100 fly; Ashleigh Parsons won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke; Morgan Smithling won the 50 and 100 free.

Palmyra-Macedon 105, Gananda 65

The Pal-Mac Red Raiders (5-3, 5-0) celebrated their senior night with a win against the Gananda Panthers, 105-65. Pal-Mac enjoyed wins from seniors: Alanna Viscosi (200 IM and Butterfly), Collette Morris (50 Free), Lauren Miller (Diving), and Michelle Prince (100 Backstroke). Rachael Mayou was a double winner winning the 200 and 500 Freestyle.

For Gananda, Darby McNamara (100 Free) and Krista Willard (100 Breaststroke). Pal-Mac goes up against Marcust Whitman who are both undefeated for the 5th year in a row on October 12 at Whitman. The meet will determine the Finger Lakes Girls Swimming Champions.

Skaneateles 97, North Rose-Wolcott 76

Tuesday, October 3

Midlakes 91, Gananda 85

Gananda: Darby McNamara won the 200 free (2:05.79) and the 100 back (1:06.51).

Newark 115, North Rose-Wolcott 65

Newark: Lindsay Whiting won the 200 free (2:20.31) and 100 free (1:05.37).

Saturday, September 30

Pal=Mac 109, Midlakes 72

The Pal-Mac Red Raiders (4-3, 4-0) celebrated their 2017 Homecoming with a win against Midlakes Screaming Eagles, 109-72. Pal-Mac won 8 of the 9 individual meets. Junior, Racahel Mayou won the 50 and 100 Freestyle and Delaney Leeson won the 100 Backstroke. Seniors, Audrey Quinn (200 IM), Lauren Miller (Diving), Alanna Viscosi (500 Free), and Collette Morris (100 Breaststroke).

Junior Catherine Reid won her first Varsity event in the 100 Fly with a time of 1:19.78. For Midlakes Abbey Schoenfelder (200 Freestyle)

Girls Varsity Tennis

Thursday, October 5

Section V Sectionals – Class BB Semifinals

No. 2 Pittsford Sutherland 5, No. 3 Wayne 0

Josie Libby won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles for Sutherland.

Class CC Semifinals

No. 1 North Rose-Wolcott 3, No. 5 Marcus Whitman 2

Triniti Boykin won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles for the 15-0 Cougars.

Wednesday, October 4

Class B semifinal

No. 2 Penn Yan 4, No. 3 Palmyra-Macedon 1

First doubles: Claire Pullen/Lexi Marble (PY) 5-7, 6-0, 6-3.

Tuesday, October 3

Class B Quarterfinals

Harley Allendale Columbia 5, Newark 0

Kristin Jones won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles for HAC.

Class CC

World of Inquiry 3, Sodus 2

Taliyah Morales won 6-0, 6-1 at second singles for WOIS.

North Rose-Wolcott 5, East Rochester 0

Triniti Boykin won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles for NRW.

Class C Quarterfinals

Prattsburgh 5, Marion 0

Lauren Robbins won 6-1, 6-1 at first singles for Prattsburgh.

Monday, October 2

Class B – Round 1

Newark 3, Waterloo 2

1D: Anabel Darling & Lauren Mays won 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 for Newark.

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Wayland-Cohocton 0

1D: Katelyn Jones & Katherine Smyth won 6-1, 6-3 for Pal-Mac.

Class C

Prattsburgh 5, Clyde-Savannah 0

1S: Lauren Robbins won 6-2, 6-2 for Prattsburgh.

Marion 5, Lyons 0

1D: Ada Graves-Markham & Lindsay McManus won 7-5, 6-1 for Marion.

Cross Country

Tuesday, October 3

At Harley Allendale Columbia

Boys Team Scores: Marcus Whitman 19, HAC 37; MW 18, East Rochester 40; HAC 26, ER 29; Wayne 22, ER 33; Wayne 21, HAC 34; MW 19, Wayne 36

Top 5: 1. Gabe Stash (MW) 17:09, 2. Liam Predergast (MW) 17:34, 3. Aidan Royston (MW) 17:54, 4. Alex Lyons (MW) 18:34, 5. Cameron Chambers (ER) 18:55.

Girls Team Scores: HAC 15, MW 50; HAC 20, Wayne 41; Wayne 17, MW 38

Top 5: 1. Adrianna Behrendt (Wayne) 20:10, 2. Roxy Reisch (HAC) 20:36, 3. Mary Cotter (HAC) 21:09, 4. Emma Fiorini (HAC) 21:36, 5. Middy Vella (HAC) 21:51.

At Clyde-Savannah

Boys Team Scores: Clyde-Savannah 18, Marion 39; Palmyra-Macedon 27, Marion 39; Clyde-Savannah 21, Pal-Mac 36

Top 5: 1. Ethan Dietschler (C-S) 17:41, 2. Ben Eckler (Pal-Mac) 18:45, 3. Sam Atwater (C-S) 18:58, 4. Michael Fowler (C-S) 19:03, 5. Mack Brewington (Marion) 19:03.

Girls Team Scores: Pal-Mac 20, Clyde-Savannah 35

Top 5: 1. Emma Rath (C-S) 22:22, 2. Liz Abrams (Pal-Mac) 23:16, 3. Sarah Davies (Marion) 24:16, 4. Rebekah Thorp (Pal-Mac) 24:47, 5. Jenna Gravino (Pal-Mac) 25:36.

At Red Jacket

Boys Team Scores: Newark 25, Honeoye 30; Honeoye 18, Red Jacket 45; Honeoye 15, Bloomfield 50; Newark 18, Red Jacket 43; Red Jacket 19, Sodus 40, Newark 15, Bloomfield 50; Newark 18, Sodus 45; Red Jacket 15, Bloomfield 49; Honeoye 18, Sodus 45; Sodus 23, Bloomfield 33

Top 5: 1. Dillon Vandermortel (Newark) 16:19, 2. Jacob Appleton (Lima Christian) 16:40, 3. Jimmy Hallett (Honeoye) 17:43, 4. Liam Kellog (Newark) 18:10, 5. Friend Olsen (Honeoye) 18:15.

Girls Team Scores: Honeoye 26, Newark 29; Honeoye 21, Red Jacket 34; Newark 24, Red Jacket 31

Top 5: Trinity Wells (Newark) 20:07, 2. Mikayla Gullace (Honeoye) 20:27, 3. Olivia Spencer (Red Jacket) 21:19, 4. Audrey Gillette (Honeoye) 22:29, 5. Nicole Garritano (Newark) 23:02.

Monday, October 2

Boys Varsity Golf

Wednesday, October 4

Penn Yan 240, Newark 256

Medalist: Max Brodmann (PY) 44.

Monday, October 2

Wayne 238, Penn Yan 256

Medalist: Gavin Lennox (Wayne, 11-2) shot a 45 at Lakeside CC.