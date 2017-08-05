Summer Series continues at Sodus Microd Track

Wallington, NY – While torrential down-pours and thunder storms hampered weather conditions throughout Central New York on Wednesday evening, Mother Nature displayed her kindness to “The Home of Champions”, The Sodus Microd Club, allowing a full card of racing action to be contested and put in the books rain-free as Airport Collision sponsored an exciting evening of action packed racing.

The 16 lap feature event for the Jr. Novice Microd division was first to hit the oval with Austin Leaty and Joey “The Jet” VanLare bringing the field down to Starter John Avery‘s green flag. After a side by side battle between the two previous week’s feature winners around the speedway, VanLare would gain the advantage.

“Quick“ Nick Dixon and “Superstar Andrew Lewis Jr. paced the field of 9 Microds to start the 20 lap Novice feature event with Dixon grabbing the advantage with Lewis in tow. It quickly became apparent that after the previous weeks heartbreak of letting the feature win slip away, “The Coz” Joey Cosentino behind the wheel of his Airport Collision sponsored #49 wanted redemption as he drove by Dixon to nab 2nd and on lap 9 race by Lewis for the top spot.

Colin David (pictured), behind the wheel of his beautiful Superior Collision #44 machine, claimed the victory in the 20 lap Novice Open Wheel capper.

In the 24 lap MR 1 Microd capper, Azzy Lawrence piloting his Steele Racing #99 “Night-Rider” machine endured a race long battle with points king-pin Trevor Catalano to come out on top to take his 2nd victory of 2017.

Tyler Catalano and Matthew Sippel raced side by side for the first lap at the start of the 24 lap MR 1 Open Wheel feature before Catalano was able to put his ride at the head of the class. But “The Code Man” Cody Crane behind the wheel of his AJ Lawn Care/Knapp Farms #2 cruised by Catalano on lap 5 and drove into victory lane for his 2nd victory of the season.

Chad Homan made a triumphant return to form as he quickly blasted into the top spot in the 25 lap finale for the Genesee Valley Karts and easily held on for the victory followed by Dave Farnan, Austin Bradley, John Kowalski, Dave Heimes, Stacy Scott and Don Howard.

Racing continues under the lights on Wednesday evenings through the end of August. Gates open Wednesday evenings at 5 PM with the first green flag unfurled at 7 PM. Admission is always free!