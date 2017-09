Sports Updates from around the County, Sept 30th

Pal-Mac senior captain Alex Brockhuizen comes up for air in her race during Thursday’s home meet vs Mercy. Photo: Scotty Haines – Amazing Memories Photography

Boys Varsity Soccer

Thursday, September 28

Pal-Mac 1, Wayne 0

Jake Gallina scored for Pal-Mac

Wednesday, September 27

Williamson 2, Gananda 1 (OT)

Williamson (10-6): AJ Niles scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Gananda (5-6): Jacob Ramsey 1 goal.

Marion 2, Sodus 1

Tuesday, September 26

Mynderse 3, Newark 0

Pal-Mac 9, Waterloo 1

Alex Wahl scored 3 goals and Nick Sapienza and Gabe Martinez scored two goals apiece for Pal-Mac.

Monday, September 25

North Rose Wolcott 0, Livonia 1

Girls Varsity Soccer

Thursday, September 28

Sodus 4, Lyons 0

Brooke Fillmore scored 3 goals for Sodus.

Gananda 2, North Rose-Wolcott 0

Jenna Ginsberg and Shea McNamara scored for Gananda.

Wednesday, September 27

Newark 3, Waterloo 0

Camryn Pettit had a goal and an assist for Newark.

Wayne 2, Pal-Mac 0

Taylor Gabriel had 2 assists for Wayne.

Tuesday, September 26

Marion 7, Red Creek 0

Marion: Chloe DeLyser 7 goals.

Williamson 10, Lyons 0

Williamson: Autumn Forst 3 goals; Alexa Jordan 2 goals.

Monday, September 25

Palmyra-Macedon 9, Geneva 0

Pal-Mac: Abie LaRocca 3 goals; Olivia Keller 1 goal, 3 assists; Hannah Dentel 2 goals; Emma Arnold 1 goal, 1 assist.

Greece Odyssey 1, Gananda 0

Odyssey (8-2-1): Siena Tyo 1 goal; Jaidan Salisbury 1 assist.

Boys Varsity Volleyball

Wednesday, September 27

Pavilion/York 25-25-25, Sodus/Williamson 17-16-20

P/Y (3-2): Like Milligan 13 kills, 4 blocks.

Pavilion/York 25-25-52, Wayne 23-18-16

P/Y (4-2): Milligan 19 kills, 10 digs; Sam Watkins 20 assists.

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Thursday, September 28

Wayne 25-16-25-25, Newark 7-25-14-10

Wayne (8-0): Katie Leaty 6 kills, 5 aces, 21 assists; Maddie Chacchia 10 aces, 25 digs.

Marion 25-22-27-16-26, Clyde-Savannah 16-25-25-25-24

Marion (4-6): Elly Hepburn 6 kills, 4 aces, 6 blocks. C-S (4-8): Chelsea Carr 8 kills, 9 aces.

Wednesday, September 27

Marion 20-25-25-25, Williamson 25-14-22-22

Marion: Elly Hepburn 5 blocks; Allison Spanganberg 9 kills.

Sodus 18-27-25-25, East Rochester 25-25-22-22

Sodus: Kristin Hino 4 kills; Emily Kinsman 12 digs; Macy Peterson 7 aces.

Tuesday, September 26

Waterloo 19-25-25-26, Palmyra-Macedon 25-21-17-24

Waterloo (7-1): Lauren Jolly 9 kills, 2 blocks; Jillian Panic 15 kills, 8 digs; Aubrey O’Brien 25 digs. P-M (4-2): Randy Morrison 11 kills, 4 blocks.

Penn Yan 25-25-25, Newark 17-11-20

PY: Emily Wunder 9 kills, 6 aces; Sydney Bloom 9 kills, 10 digs.

Lyons 25-28-16-25, Gananda 17-26-25-21

Lyons (10-0): Adriena Kemp 9 kills, 4 aces; Morgan Verbridge 9 kills. Gananda (8-2): Bri Trotta 10 kills, 2 aces; Kelsey Lofvenborg 6 aces, 5 kills.

Monday, September 25

Gananda 25-25-25, Honeoye 15-16-14

Gananda: Ceci Salupo 7 aces, 5 kills; Bri Trotta 7 kills.

Finney 25-25-25, Sodus 11-14-14

Finney (8-3): Becca Oldham 14 kills; Sarina Pasquantonio 19 assists, 6 aces.

Mynderse 19-24-25-25-25, Clyde-Savannah 25-26-21-18-23

Mynderse (10-3): Heidi Miller 10 aces, 10 kills; Abby Basile 16 aces.

Girls Varsity Tennis

Thursday, September 28

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Waterloo 0

Third singles: Jasmine Tenny (P-M) 6-2, 6-2.

Wayne 4, Marion 1

Second singles: Veronika Jurczuk (W) 6-2, 7-5.

Wednesday, September 27

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Newark 0

Katie Smyth and Kate Jones won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles for Pal-Mac.

Penn Yan 4, Wayne 1

Jenna Curbeau won 1-6, 7-6(7-4), 6-2 at first singles for Penn Yan.

North Rose-Wolcott 3, Lyons 2

Triniti Boykin won 6-0, 6-1 at first singles in her final league match for NRW; she is now the program’s winningest player.

Sodus 5, East Rochester 0

Autumn Ornt won 6-1, 2-6, 7-6(5) at first singles for Sodus.

Tuesday, September 26

Mynderse 5, Marion 0

First singles: Sam Pundt (MY) 6-2, 6-0.

Monday, September 25

Penn Yan 3, Palmyra-Macedon 2

Molly Pullen won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles for Penn Yan.

Harley Allendale Columbia 5, Newark 0

Kristin Jones won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles for HAC.

Lyons 5, Sodus 0

Kelsey Arliss won 6-3, 7-6(7-1) at first singles for Lyons.

North Rose-Wolcott 4, Clyde-Savannah 1

Alexis Perkins won 6-1, 6-1 at first singles for NRW.

Marion 5, East Rochester 0

Angela May won 6-3, 6-2 at first singles for Marion (7-4).

Wayne 5, Aquinas 0

Andrea Banke won 6-1, 6-0 for Wayne.

Girls Varsity Swimming

Thursday, September 28

Marcus Whitman 115, Gananda 69

Double-winner: Ashleigh Parsons (MW) 200 IM (2:26.02), 100 breaststroke (1:08.65).

Mercy 104, Palmyra-Macedon 77

Double-winners: Heidi Klein (M) 2:05.06, 100 freestyle (57.68); Olivia Obuhanych (M) 2:25.08, 100 butterfly (1:07.48).

Tuesday, September 26

Mercy 108, Gananda 65

Double winners: Krista Willard (G) 50 freestyle (26.24), 100 freestyle (57.00); Darby McNamara (G) 100 butterfly (1:03.89), 100 backstroke (1:07.60).

Varsity Golf

Tuesday, September 26

Wayne 241, Newark 268

Co-medalist: Taylor Clements (N), Jack LeStrange (W) 48.

Varsity Cross Country

Tuesday, September 26

At Bullis Park

Boys

Team: Mynderse 18, Palmyra-Macedon 44; East Rochester 20, Palmyra-Macedon 40; Mynderse 23, Newark 34; Mynderse 19, East Rochester 39; Newark 19, Palmyra-Macedon 42; Newark 25, East Rochester 30

Top-5: 1. Jeremiah Carnicelli (M) 11:15, 2, Dillon VanDermortel (N) 11:24, 3. Hunter Brignall (M) 11:43, 4. Ben Eckler (P-M) 11:58, Gavin Bathgate (ER) 12:03.

Girls

Team: Mynderse 25, Palmyra-Macedon 30; Palmyra-Macedon 22, East Rochester 26; Palmyra-Macedon 27, Newark 32; Newark 15, East Rochester 50; Mynderse 24, Newark 35; Mynderse 15, East Rochester 50

Top-5: 1. Aaliayah Adams (M) 15:04, 2. Liz Abrams (P-M) 15:11, 3. Kate Hilkert (M) 15:32, 4. Nicole Garritano (N) 15:55, 5. Olivia Kiley (N) 16:06.

At Midlakes

Boys

Team: Bloomfield 22, Midlakes 36

Top-5: 1. Jacob Appleton (Lima Christian) 17:12, 2. Gabe Stash (Marcus Whitman) 17:24, 3. Aidan Royston (MW) 18:38, 4. Brandon Manley (North Rose-Wolcott) 18:55, 5. Lima Prendergast (MW) 18:57.

Girls

Team: Marcus Whitman 19, Midlakes 36

Top-5: 1. Nikolle VanStralen (B) 24.24, 2. Allie Harford (MW) 24.37, 3. Amanda Cline (MW) 24:44, 4. Sara Davies (Marion) 25:09, 5. Sarah Crane (Midlakes) 25:29.

At Wayne

Boys

Team: Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 19, Sodus 36; Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 25, Wayne 30; Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 21, Williamson 34; Wayne 20, Sodus 37; Williamson 25, Sodus 34; Wayne 20, Williamson 38

Top-5: 1. Ethan Dietschler (C-S/L) 16:51, 2. Tyler Jones (Will) 17:33, 3. Sam Atwater (C-S/L) 18:23, 4. Michael Fowler (C-S/L) 18:25, 5. Matthew Baker (S) 18:26.

Girls

Team: Wayne 19, Clyde-Savanna/Lyons 44; Williamson 21, Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 40; Wayne 27, Williamson 32

Top-5: 1. Adriana Behrendt (Wayne) 20:18, 2. Emma Rath (C-S/L) 21:00, 3. Samanta Carbajal (S) 21:17, 4. Ellie Erwin (Williamson) 22:06, 5. Jayelle Dunning (Williamson) 22:14.

LATE SCORES

Friday, September 29, 2017

Boys Varsity Soccer

Gananda 2, Red Creek 2

Jacob Ramsey and Andrew Gabbard scored for Gananda. Steven Heumann had 2 assists.

Girls Varsity Soccer

Williamson 4, Red Creek 0

Autumn Ressue scored 2 goals for Williamson.

Marion 7, Bishop Kearney 0

Chloe DeLyser scored 4 goals and added an assist for Marion.

Varsity Football

Newark 30, Midlakes 6

Newark’s Marcel Greene DeSouza scored on a long TD run to give Reds a 23-6 lead with 3 minutes to play.