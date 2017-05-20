Special Olympics Brings Special Day at NR-W

Ribbons, determination, smiles, hugs and hot dogs were all part of the day May 12 when North Rose-Wolcott Central School District hosted its second Wayne Finger Lakes Region Special Olympics Track and Field event.

The day started with students from each school marching between cheering spectators on the west side of NR-W High School, past the pool doors area and onto the athletic fields.

A total of 25 schools were invited to Special Olympics, and an estimated 800 student athletes participated, well above the 600 projected.

Opening ceremonies set the tone for the day, with the Parade of Athletes representing each participating school district taking a lap around the athletic grounds track, led by NR-W Flag Bearers Helen Flint, Colton Godkin, Carter Houghtaling and Halie Cole.

Welcome messages were given by NR-W Supt. Stephan J. Vigliotti Sr. and Josh Dority, Senior Director of Program for Special Olympics New York, Genesee and Western Regions.

Next was the Torch Run, in which Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts and NR-W 5th grader Geronimo Mejia-Mejia completed a lap around the track, with Geronimo carrying the torch as athletes, coaches, teachers and parents cheered and applauded.

The National Anthem was performed by Zachariah Warring, with signing by Cheyenne Congdon. The Special Olympics Athlete Oath was given by NR-W student Benjamin Fisher.

After that, it was time, as they say at the Olympics, for the games to begin.

Athletes participated in 50, 100, and 200 meter races, plus a 4×100 meter relay. Field events included a softball throw and standing long jump.

Adapted events included a 25 meter manual wheelchair and 25 meter electric wheelchair competition, and an adapted softball throw.

For young athletes, there was a tennis ball throw and 25 meter dash.

When athletes were not involved in an event, they were welcome to return to tent city to relax and visit with friends from their own school under their school’s tent.

They could also enjoy Olympic Village, featuring such events as the coloring table, face painting, the photo booth, monster mouth bean bag toss, putt putt golf, and many other events.

Nearby was the concession booth, where hot dogs, chips, and beverages were served.

Athletes and spectators alike were glad to see that Special Olympics Friday was a sunny day, with temperatures in the low 60s. Most important of all: it didn’t rain, not a drop.

This was the second time NR-W has hosted Special Olympics, and the event has earned a loyal following.

“It’s great to see the faces of students and volunteers as they work together to make this a great day,” said NR-W teacher Jessica Hosier.

Jorden Brown is an NR-W senior who was helping out at Olympic Village.

“I’m glad to see all these folks out here, having a good time. They did last year, too,” he said.

Wolcott Rotary Club sent members to help. Two Rotarians, Club President Ed Heit, and his wife, Dr. Debbie Heit, gave out ribbons for the softball throw.

“Softball is very popular. I think everyone tries to do that,” Dr. Heit said between rushes of athletes, eager to receive their ribbons.

One of the 1st place softball throw winners was Timothy Hosmer, a 5th grader at Red Creek Central School District’s Cuyler Elementary School, who spoke with enthusiasm about softball.

“It’s very fun,” he said, adding that “ever since I was little I liked to throw balls.”

Another enthusiastic student was Kursty Mendenhall, an NR-W 11th grader.

Kursty’s face had been painted at Olympic Village.

“My friend Kathleen did it for me,” Kursty said.

Kursty had earned two 1st place ribbons, one for the softball throw, and one for the 100 meter race.

Her favorite part of the day: “Meeting everyone.”

Nissa Deibler is a teacher aide at Canandaigua Primary School, and she talked of what Special Olympics means to students.

“The kids’ excitement is sky high,” she said. “They’ve been talking about it for a week. They are very excited to be here.”

When the day ended, schools quickly packed their supplies and filled their buses with tired students, many with fingers clutching ribbons.