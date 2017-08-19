Sodus Microd Club Hosts NYSMA for State Championships

Wallington, NY – “The Home of Champions, The Sodus Microd Club, the biggest event of the season on August 18 – 20 as it hosts the season finale of the NYSMA (NY State Microd Association) Series. The very best drivers in both Microd & Open-Wheel divisions in the state who compete in the 5 stop series, which consist of Syracuse Microd Club-Syracuse, NY, Mid State Microd Club-Groton NY, Oswego County Quarter Midget Club-Fulton, NY, Southern Tier Microd Club-Candor, NY and Sodus Microd Club-Wallington, NY will converge on the Wallington, NY facility to earn bragging rights as Champions. Many of the teams from throughout the circuit are quick to point out the Sodus Club is their favorite facility and they welcome the opportunity to travel & compete in the season finale on the .140 mile oval, which is the biggest & fastest track on the series circuit.

Entering this weekend’s event, points are very tight in every division and no driver has a lock on the championship title with the exception of the Limited/MR 1 Microd division where it appears Palmyra, NY’s Danny Tingue has the title clinched.

In the Jr Novice Microd division, Syracuse regular CJ Crawford holds the points lead while earning 2 victories at Syracuse & Oswego. Isabella Kuleszo, also a Syracuse regular holds the number 2 spot a mere 19 points behind Crawford & Southern Tier regular Kaden Rogers, who picked up victories at Mid State and Southern Tier and is only 20 points from the top spot. While in the Jr Novice Open Wheel division, Crawford is looking to double up on titles also topping the points without a victory only 1 point over fellow Syracuse regular Gage Valenti with 1 victory at Oswego. Mid State regular Isaiah Anderson also has a victory at his home oval (Mid State) while Kaden Rogers has a win at Southern Tier and Damien Deforge raced to the checkers at Syracuse.

Sodus regular “Superstar” Andrew Lewis Jr. has a 3 point lead in Novice Microd standings with a victory at Oswego over Syracuse competitor Savannah Laflair, who reigned victorious at the first 2 stops of the season at Syracuse and Mid State. Another Syracuse campaigner Tessa Crawford holds 3rd in points with one victory to her credit at Southern Tier. Despite the fact “Super Fast” Ayden Morgan roared into victory lane in the first 2 season events in Novice Open Wheel at his home track, Syracuse and Mid State, he currently sits 10 markers behind points leader Shawn Acome, another Syracuse regular. Acome has also visited victory lane with wins at Oswego and Southern Tier.

In Limited/MR 1 Microd competition, Syracuse driver Danny Tingue has been the class of the field grabbing the checkers at all 4 events and appears to be the only driver to have a lock on the 2017 State Championship with his closest competition “The Hit Man” Jared Haers almost 400 points behind. Syracuse regular Kaden Robinson with 3 victories in the Limited/MR 1 Open Wheel division (Syracuse, Oswego & Southern Tier) holds an 18 point lead over Tyler Cooper while 3rd place Devon Gates raced to the other victory at his home track (Mid State).

With 2 victories (Syracuse & Southern Tier) and 2 runner up finishes, Syracuse regular Haley Forbes holds a 9 point advantage in the Stock Open Wheel division over Mid State regular James Anderson who claimed the other 2 victories at Mid State & Oswego.

Tayvyn Marino tops the points with 3 victories (Syracuse, Mid State & Oswego) over fellow Syracuse campaigner Cody Manitta by 10 points heading into the season finale. Manitta also raced into victory lane at Southern Tier and hopes to close ranks on Marino with a possible victory at Sodus.

Drivers hit the speedway on Saturday August 19th at Noon for practice with a pit meeting and qualifying events immediately following. A fund-raising Chicken Barbecue to benefit The Sodus Microd Club will take place starting at 5 PM with tickets available for $10. A Live band, The Tequila Brothers, are slated until 11 PM. Then on Sunday, August 20th, practice takes place beginning at noon allowing teams to dial their machines in for the feature events to be contested immediately following. Trophy presentations to crown the race champions will be the final order of the day to complete the weekend. The entire weekend is Family Friendly being filled with activities through out, including a Bounce House on Saturday afternoon as many teams camp on the grounds for the action packed weekend. As always, admission is free for everyone and concessions will be available along with 50/50s and special raffles. It promises to be a beautiful and exciting weekend so be sure to come out to catch the future stars in competition! It’s always a great time for the family!!