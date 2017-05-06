Scholar Athlete of the Week for 5/7/16

The Times of Wayne County is proud to name Wayne Central’s Mary Panepento as its lone Scholar Athlete of the Week.

The senior captain is the starting midfielder and leading scorer for Wayne’s girls’ lacrosse team, where she’s spent three seasons.

Panepento is a highly-decorated student-athlete, starting with the fact she owns a 99.84 GPA, while starring as a captain in both soccer and hoops in addition to lacrosse. She’s also a member of National Honor Society, and earned the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award 2016 for Academic Excellence.

That means she had the highest average in the class in AP Physics, Pre-Calculus, Geometry, English while finishing in the top ten percent in Chemist Society in 2015.

Panepento’s academic honors include being named an Academic All American for lacrosse.

Mary also is a member of the Youth Group of Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, while doing community service through the youth group, such as serving the members of the church and collecting food for the homeless.

Mary also volunteers at the Williamson Elementary School to help teach and read to special needs classrooms.

Panepento’s head coach, Lisa Simpson offered high praise for her scholar star.

“Mary is a natural on the lacrosse field,” she says.

“She is a strong offensive and defensive player. Throw in her speed and WOW!

“Mary has amazing ability to see the field and read the opponent allows her to easily move around them. As a midfielder, Mary’s speed and stamina is absolutely phenomenal. She knows how to move the goalie so she can place her shot. Ability to put the ball in the net, has lead her to lead her Varsity team in goals for two years.

Go on, Lisa.

“I love her ability and inner desire to never give up. Mary may be on the offensive end and see the opponent get the ball and some how she can catch up or even bet the opponent to her 12 meter.

“She is a huge asset to our team because no matter how amazing she is she always looks for her teammates, helps them see their strengthens, leads by example and has a positive upbeat attitude.”

Mary plans to go to the University of Rochester to study biology and play lacrosse.

If you’re an athletic director and would like to nominate a student athlete for this weekly honor, you are highly encouraged to send your nominee and all pertinent information (stats, quotes, pictures, superlatives) to danborrello@yahoo.com by Mondays at 6 pm.