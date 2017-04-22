NR-W to once again host Special Olympics

North Rose-Wolcott Central School District will, for the second year in a row, host the Wayne Finger Lakes Region Special Olympics Track and Field competition, a massive event which is expected to attract more than 600 students from throughout the region.

This year’s Special Olympics will be held on May 12 at North Rose-Wolcott High School.

All 25 component school districts within Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES are invited to send participants.

The day will start with opening ceremonies, including a parade of athletes and flag bearers, and a welcome by NR-W Supt. Stephan J. Vigliotti, Sr.

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, an NR-W graduate, will once again lead the torch run.

North Rose-Wolcott Elementary 2nd grader Zachariah Warring will sing the National Anthem, and NR-W High School student Benjamin Fisher will give the Special Olympic Athlete Oath.

Master of Ceremonies for the day will be social studies teacher Adam Hawley.

After the opening ceremony, the competition will begin. For track, there will be 50, 100, and 200 meter races, plus a 4×100 meter relay. Field events will include a softball throw and standing long jump.

Adapted events will include a 25 meter manual wheelchair competition, a 25 meter electric wheelchair competition, and an adapted softball throw.

For young athletes, ages 5-7, there will be a tennis ball throw and 25 meter dash.

Throughout the day, there will be an expanded Olympic Village featuring carnival-style games and activities for athletes to enjoy when they are not competing in track and field events.

“We’re really excited to have an expanded Olympic Village this year,” said Megan Paliotti, NR-W Director of Special Education and an event organizer. She added that there are a lot of people who want to volunteer to run games.

If you wander around the Special Olympics site, you can expect to see some famous mascots, including “Otto the Orange” from Syracuse University, “Spikes” from the Rochester Red Wings baseball team, and “The Moose” from the Rochester Americans “Amerks” hockey team.

Games are expected to close about 1:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be needed for Olympic Village, track events, and field events. There will also be a need for general volunteers at the bus loop, parking lots, entrance gates, lunch tent, and to cheer on the athletes.

Volunteers are asked to apply via the community application on the NR-W district website at www.nrwcs.org. Go to the “Community” tab, and then select “Volunteer Opportunities”.

There is no charge to schools or families of athletes participating in Special Olympics. In order to cover the cost of such expenses as t-shirts for all Olympians and volunteers, medals, ribbons and lunches, the district has sent letters seeking donations.

The goal is to raise $8,000 in cash and goods to fully fund the event.

Checks should be made payable to North Rose Wolcott Central School Student Athletic Association, and can be mailed to: Robyn Roberts-Grant, High School Assistant Principal/Director of Health, Physical Education, and Athletics, 11631 Salter Colvin Rd., Wolcott NY 14590.

“We’re thankful for the community agencies and individuals who have already donated to us, especially since this is our second year and some have donated both years. It’s really been helpful,” said Paliotti.