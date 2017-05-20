MIKE LEATY WINS OPENER AT SPENCER

by Gary Spaid

WILLIAMSON, NY…The 63rd annual season kicked off last Friday at Spencer Speedway with local favorite Mike Leaty picking up the Sunoco Modified 35-lap feature win. Also finding victory lane on opening night were Maddy Virts in the Grandpa Dog 4-Cylinder Scorpions and Tim Faro in the Super Sixes.

“It felt good to win that one,” stated Leaty. “We had to beat Kevin (Timmerman). This first week is always different because they start the fast guys up front. This is a new car we built over the winter.”

Leaty started on the pole with Kevin Timmerman to the outside. At the drop of the green Leaty soared into the lead. He would maintain that position throughout the race.

Only one yellow slowed the race. On lap 19, Damon Frutchey pulled to a stop at the top of the third turn.

The field was bunched together, but Timmerman was not able to get Leaty on the restart. Timmerman would hold on to second followed by Tommy Catalano, Eddie Hawkins and Daryl Lewis Jr. rounding out the top five.

The Grandpa Dog 4-cylinders saw Jacob Gustafson led the majority of the race. On lap nine Maddy Virts ducked to the low line entering turn three, passing Gustafson for the lead. These two former microd drivers battled for the lead the remainder of the way. In the end Virts held on for the win followed by Gustafson. Paul Flye, Travis Montgomery and Corey Copeland rounded out the top five finishers.

An elated Maddy Virts stated, “It was awesome! I was never so scared making that move around Jacob.”

The Super Six 20-lap feature went green-to-checkers. Up front Tim Faro out dragged Brian Hallett to take the lead. Hallett would eventually fall back to finish fifth, while Faro would lead the entire distance. As the laps wound down, Ashley Schoonmaker made a charge on Faro, but she fell short at the finish line. Brandon Allen, Barrett Schenk and Hallett rounded out the top five.

“This car has never handled well on a cold night” related Super Six winner Tim Faro. “The handling started to go away at the end.”

SPENCER SHORTS: Efforts are being made to start a “Kids Club” again at the track, along with a fantasy racing league…Chris Finocchario was behind the wheel of the Tim Lewis 41, after Lewis broke his leg in a motorcycle accident. Lewis will be laid up for most of the season…Track promoter John White raised the back end of the Sunoco Modified purse…Spencer Speedway is also getting a new “Facebook” presence.

This coming Friday, May 26, is a fan “Meet and Greet” night, where fans get the chance to go down on the track and see their favorite drivers and their cars. On the race card are the three main divisions at Spencer; the Sunoco Modifieds, Super Sixes and Grandpa Dog 4-cylinder Scorpions. Race time will be fifteen minutes earlier, starting at 7 p.m. sharp.

Spencer Speedway is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, NY, along Route 104 in the Town of Williamson. Spencer Speedway is the local “NASCAR Place to Race” for Central New York in 2017. Points earned each week at Spencer are counted as part of the national NASCAR Whelen All-American Point Chase.

For more information go to: www.spencerspeedway.org.

SPENCER SPEEDWAY OPENNING NIGHT SUMMARY

GRANDPA DOG 4 CYLINDER

HEAT 1: T. Montgomery, A.J. Montgomery, P. Flye, D. Heimes

HEAT 2: J. Gustafson, M. Virts, C. Copeland, D. Alexander.

FEATURE (15-lap): MADDY VIRTS, Jacob Gustafson, Paul Flye, Travis Montgomery, Corey Copeland, Dave Heimes, Dalton Alexander, A.J. Montgomery.

SUPER SIXES

HEAT 1: T. Faro, B. Inch, A. VanHall, B. Allen

HEAT 2: B. Hallett, B. Schenk, A. Schoonmaker, A. Knoepfler.

FEATURE (20-laps): TIM FARO, Ashley Schoonmaker, Brandon Allen, Barrett Schenk, Brian Hallett, Adam VanHall, Bill Inch, Chris Connors, Chris Hogan, Allison Knoepfler, DNS: Andy Cocilova.

NASCAR SUNOCO MODIFIEDS

HEAT 1: M. Leaty, B. Lippa Jr., To. Catalano, E. Hawkins.

HEAT 2: K. Timmerman, A. Catalano, D. Lewis Jr., C. Finocchario.

FEATURE (35-laps): MIKE LEATY, Kevin Timmerman, Tommy Catalano, Eddie Hawkins, Daryl Lewis Jr., Amy Catalano, Chris Finocchario, Bobby Lippa Jr., Andy Lewis, Zack Knowlden, Timmy Catalano, Tom Alloco, Kreig Heroth, Damon Frutchey.

CAPTION

Ken Dippel