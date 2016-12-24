Local Athletes Give Back This Holiday Season

The Wayne Cheerleading program provided snack bags for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while receiving care for a sick child. The snack bags are very beneficial during the day, rather than relying on vending machines. The Wayne cheerleaders decorated, supplied and stuffed 100 bags. The Wayne Cheerleading Program also adopted a family of five though a Women’s Domestic Violence Center, providing the family with gifts and necessities during the Holiday Season in hopes of making this year a little better than years past.

Several Marion Varsity Basketball players rang the bell for the Salvation Army red kettle campaign on Saturday December 17th at TOPS in Walworth. All money raised for the Salvation Army stays in the Marion/Walworth community. Pictured are Brandon Dobbie, Chris Dobbie, Jake Fioco, Steven Taber and Jackson Taylor.