High School Sports Updates for this week

Boys Varsity Soccer

Thursday, October 12

Wayne 4, World of Inquiry 1

Wayne (12-2-2): Matt Gentile 3 goals; DJ Stamonine 1 goal; Brandon Shugerts 10 saves. WOI: Isaac Hakizimana 1 goal; Jimmy Mejia 19 saves.

Wednesday, October 11

Gananda 3, North Rose-Wolcott 1

Gananda (8-7-1): Steven Heumann 2 goals; Shayne O’Connor 1 goal.

Red Creek 2, Williamson 1

RC (6-8-1): Tristan McIntyre 2 goals. Williamson (12-2): Connor Garrod 1 goal.

Pal-Mac 2, Geneva 1

PM: Nick Sapienza and Cody Johnson each scored a goal.

Penn Yan 5, Newark 0

Fabian Martinez-Sanchez scored a goal and added an assist for Penn Yan.

Wayne 6, Waterloo 0

Cullen Bock scored twice and Matt Gentile had one goal and two assists for Wayne.

Marion 2, East Rochester 1

Braeden Szostak had two assists for Marion.

Monday, October 9

Marion 3, Red Creek 2

Marion: Ethan Walters 1 goal, 1 assist; Sean Randall 7 saves.

Pal-Mac 3, Newark 0

Nick Sapienza scored twice for Pal-Mac.

Williamson 2, Aquinas 0

Hunter Byron and Simon VanHoover scored for Williamson.

Sodus 2, Gananda 0

Maliq Burton and Collin Karasinski scored for Sodus.

North Rose-Wolcott 4, East Rochester 2

Girls Varsity Soccer

Thursday, October 12

Newark 4, Penn Yan 0

Newark: Emma Robbins, Jasmine Bueso, Phoebe Bates, Camryn Pettit 1 goal; Sydney Salone 2 assists.

Wayne 1, Palmyra-Macedon 1

Wayne: Taylor Gabriel 1 goal.

Gananda 2, Sodus 0

Gananda: Peyton Daeffler, Shelby Bryant 1 goal.

Marion 10, Lyons 0

Marion (16-0): Chloe DeLyser 3 goals, 4 assists; Brianna Allen 2 goals, 1 assist.

Williamson 2, Kearney 1

Williamson (10-5-1): Autumn Ressue, Autumn Frost, 1 goal; Erin Noger, Brooke Bishop 1 assist; Kayla Brennan 15 saves.

Wednesday, October 11

Red Creek 5, Cato-Meridian 0

RC: Maggie Meyer 2 goals; Maddy Brown, Riley Shaffer, Jessie Bolton 1 goal.

Tuesday, October 10

Gananda 10, Lyons 0

Jenna Ginsberg scored 3 goals and added an assist, Shelby Bryant scored two goals and had two assists, and Megan Miller scored twice for Gananda.

Marion 4, North Rose-Wolcott 1

Marion: Chloe DeLyser scored three goals to move into third place on the Section V all-time scoring list with 163.

Palmyra-Macedon 7, Midlakes 0

Pal-Mac: Olivia Keller 4 goals.

Sodus 5, Dundee 0

Sodus (5-10): Brooke Fillmore 5 goals.

Wayne 3, Mynderse 0

Wayne Goalie Mia Wemesfelder made 12 saves.

Monday, October 9

Red Creek 4, Midlakes 0

Red Creek: Maggie Meyer 3 goals; Jessie Bolton 1 goal, 1 assist.

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Thursday, October 12

Palmyra-Macedon 25-25-25, Midlakes 18-19-18

PM: Kierstin Hammond 5 kills, 2 aces, 15 digs; Remy Cummings 4 aces, 5 digs; Sara Kelly 4 kills, 5 digs.

Wayne 25-25-25, Brockport 19-13-17

Wayne (13-0): Maddir Chacchia 2 aces, 21 digs; Aubrey Runkle 4 kills, 1 ace; Brookelyn Kunzer 2 aces, 11 digs, 3 kills.

Wednesday, October 11

Lyons 25-25-25, Williamson 4-5-7

Lyons (15-0): Jenna Stone 13 aces; Riley DeCola 9 assists.

Marion 25-25-8-27, Sodus 14-21-25-25

Marion (6-9): Elly Hepburn 8 kills. Sodus (9-5): Zoe Creason 11 kills, 8 digs.

Gananda 25-25-25, North Rose-Wolcott 14-8-7

Gananda (12-2): Bri Trotta 5 kills, 7 digs; Clarie Howard 8 assists, 3 digs.

Clyde-Savannah 22-25-25-25, East Rochester 25-3-2-18

JeAnna Paddock had 9 kills; 18 assists, Chelsea Carr 6 kills, Allison Payne 5 kills, Natalie Maddox 3 aces, Cailin Bloomer 23 digs, Riley Carr 20 assists.

Tuesday, October 10

Wayne 25-25-23-25, Penn Yan 22-19-25-20

Wayne (12-0): Katie Leaty 6 aces, 7 kills, 16 digs, 31 assists.

Geneva 25-26-25, Palmyra-Macedon 22-24-23

Geneva (4-8): Lauren DeVaney 10 kills; Julie Trunzo 7 kills. Pal-Mac (6-6): Brandy Morrisen 12 kills; Isabelle Brewer 11 kills.

Sodus 25-25-25, North Rose-Wolcott 22-20-19

Sodus: Macy Petersen 3 aces.

Monday, October 9

Finney 25-25-25, Marion 18-11-6

Finney: Becca Oldham 6 aces, 8 kills, 9 digs; Gabbyb Ziegler 5 aces, 8 kills; Sarina Pasquanto 20 assists. Marion: Allison Spanganberg 7 digs.

Girls Varsity Swimming

Thursday, October 12

Marcus Whitman 101, Pal-Mac 85

Pal-Mac’s Lauren Miller Diving), Rachael Mayou (500) and Delaney Leeson (Backstroke) kept the meet close for Pal-Mac by winning their individual events. At the end of the 100 Backstroke Pal-Mac pulled within 4 points of Whitman but Marcus Whitman finished strong by placing first and second in the breaststroke and winning the 400 Free Relay to finish 101-85

Gananda 96, North Rose-Wolcott/Red Creek 84

Gananda: Darby McNamara won the 200 Free (2:05.89) and 100 Fly (1:04.87); Grace Cunningham won the 200 IM (2:29.88) and 100 Back (1:11.24); Krista Willard won the 100 Free (56.77) and 100 Breast (1:15.72).

Newark 101, Midlakes 79

MW (10-0): Hailey Rossi won the 200 Free (2:03.71) and 100 Fly (1:05.44); Morgan Smithling won the 50 Free (27.13) and 100 Free (59.56).

Tuesday, October 10

NR-Wolcott 82, Eastridge 73

Double-winner: Gabrielle Welsh (NR-W) 200 IM (2:55.94), 100 freestyle (1:08.93).

Girls Varsity Tennis

Tuesday, October 10

Class BB Singles

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Sarah Bodewes (Mendon) d. Veronika Jurcuk (Wayne) 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Gwenneth Mattia (Sutherland) d. Becky Dresnack (Brockport) 6-1, 6-0; No. 3. Eliza Gonzalez (Brockport) d. Lauren Hill (Mendon) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(6); No. 2 Josie Libby (Sutherland) d. Andrea Banke (Wayne) 6-0, 6-1.

First round: Jurcuk (Wayne) d. Emma McLean (HF-L) 10-5; Dresnack (Brockport) d. Lyndsay Debo (Batavia) 10-5; Mattia (Sutherland) d. Sunita Bhattarai (Wilson) 10-0; Gonzalez (Brockport) d. Yu Re Nah (Wilson) 10-0; Hill (Mendon) d. Tara Clattenburg (Batavia) 10-1; Banke (Wayne) d. Lauren Cody (HF-L) 10-6; Libby (Sutherland) d. Sarah VanDemortal (Geneva) 10-0.

Class BB Doubles

Quarterfinals: No.1 Joyce Luo/Jess Bodewes (Mendon) d. Mia Newman/Raeah Syed (Wayne) 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Hannah Kim/Selin Akbas (Sutherland) d. Stephanie Hoey/Sophia Alkhouri Stuart (Batavia) 6-3, 6-0; No. 3. Claire Martin/Mena Shaheed (Mendon) d. Mackenzie Schayes/Alexis Schiedel (HF-L) 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Niharika Chaudhary/Sean Miller (Sutherland) d. Laruen Leon/Alcia Scroger (Batavia) 10-0.

First round: Luo/Bodewes (Mendon) d. Jessica Michels/Francesca Vigerzi (Eastridge) 10-0; Newman/Syed (Wayne) d. Sarah Wojtas/Maggie Hintz (Brockport) 10-1; Hoy/Alkhouri Stuart (Batavia) d. Morgan Tripi/Emma Wilkinson (HF-L) 10-4; Kim/Akbas (Sutherland) d. Lauren Schmit/Natalie Berg Pappert (Geneva) 10-0; Martin/Shaheed (Mendon) d. Emma Sutton/Olivia Condon (Wayne) 10-0; Schayes/Schiedel (HF-L) d. Tessa Beaulieu/Olivia Amoroso (Brockport) 10-0; Leone/Scroger (Batavia) d. Alia Nguyen/Khina Sarki (Wilson) 10-0; Chaudhary/Miller d. Enitan McIntosh/Sara Wright (Genva) 10-0.

Class B Singles

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Kristin Jones (HAC) d. Leslie Nohe (Pal-Mac) 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Mackenzie Kommer (Midlakes) d. 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 Anastasia Gubanova (HAC) d. Shelby Woodard (Penn Yan) 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Cara Graham (Pal-Mac) d. Andrea Hoe (Newark) 6-0, 6-2.

First round: Nohe (Pal-Mac) d. Kandice Tillman (Waterloo) 10-1; Curbeau (Penn Yan) d. Cordelia Lalone (Newark) 10-0; Kommer (Midlakes) d. Erika Schneible (Odyssey) 10-3; Gubanova (HAC) d. Rachel Webb (Midlakes) 10-0; Woodard (Penn Yan) d. Kelly Jenkins (Odyssey) 10-1; Hoe (Newark) d. McKenzie Barber (Waterloo) 10-1.

Class B Doubles

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Molly Pull/Claire Pullen (Penn Yan) d. Tessa Charles/Ella Hocker (HAC) 6-0, 6-1; Mariah Carson/Gillian Smith (Odyssey) d. Andra Savage/Heather Weaver (Pal-Mac) 6-1, 6-2; 3. Kate Jones/Katie Smyth (Pal-Mac) d. Lexi Marble/Sam Denson (Penn Yan) 6-3, 6-4; No. 2. Lila Campbell/Fiona Lutz (HAC) d. CeCe Elliot/Vanesa Chiodo (Aquinas) 10-4.

First-round: Pullen/Pullen (Penn Yan) d. Miranda Lavalette/Victoria Greenfield (Waterloo) 10-0; Charles/Hocker (HAC) d. Anabel Darling/Lauren Mays (Newark) 10-9(2); Savage/Weaver (Pal-Mac) Forfeit; Carson/Smith d. Nour Haida/Arianna Sciacca (Aquinas) 10-2; Jones/Smyth (Pal-Mac) d. Gabrielle Struzik/Mackenzie Ellison (Waterloo) 10-3; Marble/Denson (Penn Yan) d. Caitlin Ellsworth/Natalie Such (Odyssey) 10-5; Elliot/Chiodo (Aquinas) d. Suellen Petracchi/Kathryn Emerson (Midlakes) 10-4; Campbell/Lutz (HAC) d. Alicia Guarasci/Lily Guido (Wayland-Cohcoton) 10-4.

Monday, October 9

Girls Varsity Golf

League championship

Sectional qualifiers: 1. John Mittiga (Geneva) 76, 2. Joey Maher (Geneva) 79, 3. Bobby Goerlich (Romulus) 79, 4. Chance Sheldon (Waterloo) 84, 5. Jack LeStrange (Wayne) 85, 6. Trevor Robinson (Bloomfield) 86, 7. Noah Palumbo (Romulus) 87, 8. Nick Smith (Midlakes) 88, 9. Sean Bucklin (Geneva) 89, 10. Zachary Kelley (South Seneca) 90, Alt1: Gavin Lennox (Wayne) 91, Alt2: Blake Knifley (Geneva) 91.

Team sectionals qualifiers: Geneva and South Seneca have qualified, with Wayne and Honeoye playing head-to-head next week to determine the third team.