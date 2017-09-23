High School Scores & Updates 9-23

Newarks senior Dillon VanDemortel captured first place in cross country action earlier this week at Newark in a time of 17:22.3 Waterloo captured the overall first place team boys race. Photo: Jim Miranda

Boys Varsity Soccer

Thursday, September 21

Williamson 1, East Rochester 0

Williamson (9-0): Simon Van Hoover 1 goal; Marty Williams 4 saves.

Tuesday, September 19

Marion 1, East Rochester 1

Marion: Evan Woodward 1 goal.

North Rose-Wolcott 4, Gananda 3 (OT)

NR-W (2-6): Chance Fremouw 2 goals, Connor Leous, Roger Cercantes 1 goal. Gananda (4-5-0): Steven Heumann, Sean Schukraft, Zach Ciprich 1 goal.

Williamson 3, Red Creek 2

Williamson: Hunter Byron 2 goals; Justin Eaton 1 goal. Red Creek: Tristen McIntyre, Dylan Wood 1 goal.

Girls Varsity Soccer

Thursday, September 21

Palmyra-Macedon 7, Waterloo 0

P-M: Olivia Keller 3 goals.

Wednesday, September 20

Gananda 3, Sodus 0

Gananda: Jenna Ginsberg 1 goal, 1 assist; Marisa Ostrowsky 2 goals.

Tuesday, September 19

Wayne 7, Midlakes 3

Wayne (4-3): Hannah Albano, Hannah Burns 2 goals.

Boys Varsity Volleyball

Wednesday, September 20

Spencerport 25-25-25, Wayne 18-22-17

Spencerport: Joe Moschettierri, Nathan Hueber, Kiernan Crowley 3 kills.

Monday, September 18

Marion 7, North Rose-Wolcott 1

Williamson 3, Sodus 0

Williamson (5-3-1): Alexa Jordan 2 goals.

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Thursday, September 21

Wayne 25-25-25, Geneva 12-12-15

Wayne (6-0): Maddie Leugemors 5 kills, 2 aces; Gabby Zenelovic 3 kills; Morgan Soucy 6 digs.

Palmyra-Macedon 25-25-25, Newark 14-15-22

Pal-Mac (4-1): Isabelle Brewer 12 kills; Kierstin Hammond 23 digs. Newark: Kendralee Bell 25 digs.

North Rose-Wolcott 25-25-25, Williamson 9-22-21

NR-W: Brianna Bonne 5 aces, 5 kills, Taylor Malchoff 5 kills.

Lyons 25-25-25, Clyde-Savannah 21-21-11

Lyons (8-0): Adeline Reale 7 digs; Riley DeCola 9 assists; Alison Cook 8 assists. C-S (4-5): Chelsea Carr 7 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs; Cailin Bloomer 18 digs; JeAnna Paddock 10 digs, 2 kills.

Tuesday, September 19

Clyde-Savannah 25-25-25, Williamson 12-13-23

Clyde’s Riley Carr had 14 assists, JeAnna Paddock with 6 Aces. Williamson’s Nicole Cantwell had 4 assists and Madison Weber had 2 kills. Cailin Bloomer had outstanding defensive play by the Libero, 8 digs .

Gananda 25-17-28-25, Marion 20-25-26-22

Gananda (6-1): Olivia Thomas 7 kills, 3 aces. Marion (1-6): Elly Hepburn 8 blocks, 5 kills.

Lyons 25-25-25, Sodus 8-15-8

Lyons (7-0): Adriana Kemp, Jenna Stone 5 aces.

East Rochester 18-25-25-24-25, North Rose-Wolcott 25-16-9-26- 18

ER: Zoe Zutes 9 kills, 6 aces; Samantha Freiberger 7 kills; Autumn Reeves 5 aces, 4 kills, 5 blocks. NRW: Taylor Malchoff 3 kills, 4 aces.

Waterloo 25-25-21-25, Newark 10-23-25-14

Waterloo (5-1): Aubrey O’Brien 8 aces; Ashley Ross 17 assists; Logan Castiglione 7 kills, 12 digs. Newark (3-3): Meghan Johnson 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces.

Monday, September 18

Clyde-Savannah 25-25-25, North Rose-Wolcott 10-14-25

C-S (3-4): Riley Carr 5 aces; Chelsea Carr 6 digs, 5 kills; JeAnna Paddock 4 aces, 6 digs, 5 kills; Andreja Chambers 3 kill blocks, 2 kills; Allison Payne 2 kills. NRW:

Brianna Boone 4 kills; Taylor Malchoff 2 aces, 3 digs.

Finney 25-25-25, Marion 12-13-16

Finney (4-3): Sanna Pasquantonio 23 assists; Bebe Porpilia 5 aces, 4 blocks. Marion Record League 1-4, Non League 1-5.

Girls Varsity Tennis

Thursday, September 21

Naples 4, Wayne 1

First singles: Hannah DelGatto (W) 6-1, 6-0.

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Geneva 0

Third singles: Leslie Nohe (P-M) 6-2, 6-3.

Bloomfield 3, Newark 2

Second doubles: Madison Connell & Lauryn Scott (B) 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Marion 5, Clyde-Savannah 0

First singles: Angela May (M) 6-0, 6-2.

Wednesday, September 20

North Rose-Wolcott 3, Marion 2

AnnaMae Humbert won 6-3, 6-4 at second singles for the NRW (10-0).

Sodus 3, Clyde-Savannah 2

Lydia Wyble won 6-2, 6-4 at third singles for Sodus.

Tuesday, September 19

Harley-Allendale Columbia 4, Wayne 1

First singles: Anastasia Gubanova (HAC) 6-0, 6-0.

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Midlakes 0

Third singles: Kathleen Berger (P-M) 7-5, 6-4.

Mynderse 5, Newark 0

First singles: Sam Pundt (M) 6-1, 6-0.

Marion 5, Clyde-Savannah 0

First singles: Angela May (M) 6-2, 6-2.

North Rose-Wolcott 5, Sodus 0

First singles: Triniti Boykin (NRW) 6-0, 6-0.

Monday, September 18

Marion 3, Lyons 2

Anna Bonafede won 6-2, 6-3 at third singles for Marion (3-3).

Girls Varsity Swimming

Tuesday, September 19

Livonia 98, Palmyra-Macedon 88

Livonia visited Pal-Mac for the first time in recent history setting the stage for a showdown between two of the top Class C Section 5 teams. Livonia won 9 of the 12 events but true to Pal-Mac girls swimming tradition, their depth and competitive heart made the meet exciting to watch for all. With three events to go, Pal-Mac had a 2 point lead (71-69) but Livonia finished on a strong note winning the final three events to seal the win. Laruen Miller broke the 6-Dive record (her own) at Pal-Mac scoring 216.35 points. Also for Pal-Mac Rachael Mayou won the 500 and Alanna Viscosi won the 100 Fly by by 0.05 seconds to Livonia’s girl.

Livonia winners included Morgan Farman (200 Free, 100 Back), Jessie LaRue (200 IM), Lexi Mills (50 Free, 100 Free), and MaKenna Wilkins (100 Breaststorke).

Pal-Mac will combine with all the Finger Lakes teams on Saturday to race against Livingston Conference at the second Annual Duel in the Pool for fundraising effort for Make A Wish Foundation. The meet will start at 12:00 at Victor Aquatics Center and admission is $5.

Monday, September 18

Varsity Golf

Thursday, September 21

Waterloo 265, Newark 288

Medalist: Chance Sheldon (W) 41.

Tuesday, September 19

Palmyra-Macedon 268, Newark 280

Medalist: Alex Brychcy (P-M) 41.

Cross Country

Tuesday, September 19

At Sodus

Boys

Team: Geneva 17, Sodus 47; Marcus Whitman 16, Sodus 46; Sodus 22, Palmyra-Macedon 39; Sodus 25, Red Creek 33; Marcus Whitman 25, Geneva 30; Geneva 20, Palmyra-Macedon 43; Geneva 25, Red Creek 36; Marcus Whitman 18, Palmyra-Macedon 45; Marcus Whitman 22, Red Creek 39; Red Creek 26, Palmyra-Macedon 30.

Top-5: 1. Gabe Stash (MW) 17:28, 2. Aaron Vivilamore (RC) 18:17, 3. Aidan Royston (MW) 18:33, 4. Ben Eckler (PM) 18:53, 5. Andrew Deming (RC) 19:02.

Girls

Team: Geneva 21, Sodus 40; Marcus Whitman 24, Sodus 33; Palmyra-Macedon 26, Sodus 33; Red Creek 21, Sodus 38; Geneva 17, Marcus Whitman 41; Geneva 16, Palmyra-Macedon 44; Geneva 23, Red Creek 32; Marcus Whitman 27, Palmyra-Macedon 30; Red Creek 18, Marcus Whitman 38; Red Creek 18, Palmyra-Macedon 39.

Top-5: 1. Samantha Carbajal (S) 21:27, 2. Skylar Bedell (G) 23:23, 3. Alison Sawyer (RC) 23:47, 4. Elizabeth Aliperti (G) 23:47, 5. Ryann Shultz (G) 24:25.

At St. John Fisher

Boys

Team: East Rochester 18, Red Jacket 37; East Rochester 18, Midlakes 37; East Rochester 19, Williamson 36; Midlakes 24, Red Jacket 31; Midlakes 22, Williamson 33; Red Jacket 26, Williamson 29.

Top-5: 1. Gavin Bathgate (ER) 18:23, 2. Tyler Jones (W) 18:28, 3. Ashton Maracle (ER) 19:17, 4. Max McHugh (RJ) 19:30, 5. Cody Smith (ER) 19:41.

Girls

Team: Red Jacket 20, Midlakes 36; Williamson 21, Midlakes 34; Red Jacket 27, Williamson 29.

Top-5: 1. Olivia Spencer (RJ) 22:12, 2. Eleanor Erwin (W) 23:35, 3. JayElle Dunning (W) 23:54, 4. Annie Alexander (W) 24:46, 5. Sarah Crane (M) 25:10.

At Bloomfield

Boys

Team: Mynderse 27, Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 29; Mynderse 22, Harley-Allendale Columbia 34; Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 21, Harley-Allendale Columbia 36; Mynderse 19, Penn Yan 30; Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 26, Penn Yan 29; Penn Yan 25, Harley-Allendale Columbia 30; Harley-Allendale Columbia 18, Bloomfield 47; Mynderse 15, Bloomfield 42; Penn Yan 21, Bloomfield 36; Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 18, Bloomfield 41.

Top-5: 1. Appleton (Lima) 15:26, 2. Dietschler (C-S/L) 15:46, 3. Carnicelli (M) 16:10, 4. Brignall (M) 16:17, 5. DemMoras (PY) 16:41.

Girls

Team: Harley-Allendale Columbia 25, Penn Yan 34; Harley-Allendale Columbia 19, Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 44; Penn Yan 18, Clyde-Savannah 39; Harley-Allendale Columbia 15, Mynderse 47; Penn Yan 25, Mynderse 32; Mynderse 20, Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 47

Top-5: 1. Nicholson (PY) 19:38, 2. Doyle (PY) 19:50, 3. Fiorini (HAC) 20:10, 4. Rath (C-S/L) 20:21, 5. Cotter (HAC) 20:31.

At Ontario County Park

Team: Honeoye 20, Marion 41; Honeoye 15, Romulus 50; Marion 15, Romulus 50

Top-5: 1. James Hallett (H) 19:18, 2. Mack Brewington (M) 19:46, 3. Clay Battle (H) 20:18, 4. Friend Olsen (H) 20:27, 5. Trevor Healy (H) 20:38.

Girls

Team: Honeoye 15, Marion 50

Top-5: 1. Mikayla Gullace (H) 23:11, 2. Sarah Davies (M) 24:57, 3. Audrey Gillette (H) 25:33, 4. Hannah Reynolds (H) 26:04, 5. Danielle Schultz (H) 26:06.