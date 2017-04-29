Annual PGA Clinic offered at NR-W

The North-Rose Wolcott Central School District presents its 17th annual PGA Golf Clinic on Sunday, May 21, 2017 from 3-4:30 pm. (Rain date is June 4, 2017), at the NRW Driving Range on Buchanan Rd.

Bring your clubs, and friends of all ages to this event. Check in at the registration table, receive complimentary gifts, meet the Pros.

Golf Pros on hand will include: Meet the Pros

• Ben Wilson – PGA pro at Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club

• Ray Ziats – Retired Clifton Springs CC PGA Pro/Golf Farm, Newark, NY

• Dan Wood – Senior PGA tour player and Women’s Head Golf Coach at Ithaca College

• Sandi Wood – Accomplished Amateur Golfer and Assistant Golf Coach of Ithaca College Women’s Golf Team.

For more information, please call (315) 594-8051.