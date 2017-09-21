Zacharilla, Aquila M. “Ackie”

LYONS: Age 93, formerly of Maple St. died Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the Wayne County Home. Ackie was born in Massena, N.Y., March 7, 1924, daughter of Anthony & Margaret Trimboli Santoro. Ackie worked for the Draft Board during the Korean War, Maxwell, Boden & Rice, Jackson & Perkins, Wayne County Social Services for 2 decades. She was a longtime worker for Caring Friends of Clyde & Wayne County. Ackie was active on the Parish Council for many terms, she was an active fundraiser & took care of the St. Michaels Flower Committee. She served on the Board of Catholic Charities, Red Cross Board, was awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award & Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation Committee. Survived by her son, Louis (Young Mi Kim) Zacharilla of NYC; daughter, Roseanne (William) Zulauf of Chicago; 3 grandchildren, nieces, nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Peter J. in Sept. 2000. Friends may call Friday, Sept. 22, 4-7 at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. Funeral Mass, Saturday, Sept. 23, at 11am at St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michaels), Lyons. Burial in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to St. Joseph the Worker Church, W. Dezeng St., Clyde. Visit: www.PusateriFunerals.com