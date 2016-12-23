Yost, Charlotte

PORT GIBSON: May, 84, died peacefully on Fri., Dec. 23, 2016. Charlotte was born on Sept. 14, 1932 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of Charles J. and Madeline Kafer McNeill. Charlotte and Robert Yost Sr. were married on May 30, 1959 in the Port Gibson United Methodist Church. She was a former member of the Port Gibson United Methodist Church and a member of the James R. Hickey American Legion Post 120 Auxiliary. Mostly mom was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose greatest pleasure came from making sure everyone was cared for. Charlotte was predeceased by her husband Robert L. Yost Sr. in 2005. She is survived by her daughter Janet (Pete) Crooks; sons Robert L. (Andrea Creary) Yost Jr. and James R. Yost and Samuel Cicero; brothers-in-law Roger (Betty) and Richard (Mae) Yost; grandchildren Samantha (Jeff) Grass, Mathew Yost, Nathan (Sandra Ulloa) Yost, Heather (Ryan Genovese) Dyer, Jason Caster, Colleen Northrup, Cynthia Crooks; great-granddaughter Alexis Grass and several other great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-8pm on Wed., Dec. 28 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Thurs,.,Dec. 29 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery. Please consider memorials to Help On The Homefront, c/o: PGRNY, PO Box 12445, Rochester, NY 14612.