Wormwood, Thressie C.

LYONS: Age 93, of Pearl Street, died Monday, December 19, 2016. Thressie was born in Smithfield Nebraska on November 25,, 1923, daughter of Charles & Thressie Biesecker Bay. Survived by her children, Peggy Zambrano and John Luque of California, Tommy Luque of Washington, Don Luque of Arizona, Edward (Sandy) Wormwood of Three Mile Bay, NY, Paulette Wilson of Lowville, Louis Bowman of Watertown, Thressie (Garry) Venning of Georgia, Mary Renaudin of Clyde, several grand, great grand and great, great grandchildren. Predeceased by husbands, Frank Kummer, Fortino Luque, Edward Wormwood Sr., brothers Leo, Billy, Robert, sisters Geraldine, Pauline, Esther.

Burial in the spring at Fairview Cemetery, Carthage NY.