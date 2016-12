WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on December 26, 2016 at age 82. Predeceased by her husband: Bruce Wood. Survived by her sons: Scott and Todd (Nancy) Wood; grandchildren; great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on December 31st from 1-3pm followed by a funeral at 3pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson. Spring 2017 burial in East Palmyra Cemetery.