Witter, Randal (Randy) F.

NEWARK/CLYDE: Age 68, of Church Street, Newark, died Saturday, September 16, 2017. Randy was born in Clifton Springs, August 29, 1949, son of Robert and Reva Fields Witter. He had attended school in Clyde and worked for U.S. Army Depot and Mobil Chemical Company in Macedon. He served in the Air Force in Vietnam, also the Philippines and Texas. He was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion of Newark and a member of St. Michael’s in Newark. Survived by daughter: Vanessa Witter, son: Randy (Jessica) Witter, grandchildren: Vincentia, Jazmyn, Alicia, Layla, and Hailey, brothers: Roderick (Sandra) Witter, Robert (Cindy) Witter, Peter (Pam) Salerno, sisters, Ronna (Joseph) Merenda, Paula (Paul) Plucinik Sr. and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister, Roberta Fischette (1986) and stepfather Peter Salerno Sr. Graveside services St. John’s Cemetery, Clyde, at convenience of the family. Memorials to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street, Clyde.