Witter, Gloria Ressue

MARION: Entered into rest on August 18, 2017. She was born in Marion, New York on February 5, 1926. She was a graduate of Marion High School. Gloria was a resident of New Orleans, LA where she lived with her husband, daughter and son-in-law. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and devoted to her family. Gloria is survived by her husband Richard (70 years together), daughter, Janis Rice of New Orleans, son, Karl of Baltimore, granddaughters Tiffany McElroy of Helena, AL, Megan Morlock of Ellicottville, NY, Joanna Hoopingarner of Denver, CO, Jessica Taylor of Houston, TX, also 9 great grandchildren. Preceding her are daughter Karen Witter, and son Jay of Birmingham, AL. She was a member of Woodland Presbyterian Church of New Orleans, and a member of English Turn Garden Club of New Orleans. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service to be held at the The United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505 on Saturday, September 23, at 12:00pm Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com