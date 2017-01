PALMYRA: Passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, January 5th 2017 at age 60, after a long battle with lung cancer. Survived by her soulmate & husband of “36” years, Richard Witherow; sons, Richard & Daniel Hagadone; step-mother, Dorothy Davenport; brother, David Davenport; twin sister, Karen Wright; sisters, Sheila Davenport Welch, Allison Hartzell Zeh. Funeral Services will be held privately with family & friends at a later date.