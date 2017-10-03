Winslow, Patricia L.

PALMYRA: “Patty” Winslow, 52 of Palmyra passed away suddenly on September 24, 2017. Survived by her three children, Frank, Rachel and Jimmy Smith Longtime companion, Mike Epolito Her father, Gerald Winslow Four siblings, Sheryl, Michael, Kevin and Gerald Winslow and many nieces and nephews and several aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Italian American War Veterans, John Vendetti Post #1, 500 Danforth Street, Syracuse, NY Keegan-Osbelt-Knight Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions are gratefully accepted for the care of Patty’s children