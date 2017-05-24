Winder, Wilma E.

WOLCOTT/HURON: Passed away peacefully on May 23, 2017 at the age of 86. She is predeceased by her husband Jack and mother Olive. She is survived by her son Roy (Sandra) Winder; daughter Jody Parrish; brother Donald McBride of Syracuse; grandchildren Kyle Winder, Casey and Matthew Parrish, Dennis Winder, Kristen Andersen, Jeramy (Laney) and Joshua Winder; seven great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that cared a lot for her family and friends. A graveside committal service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 2pm at the Glenside Cemetery in Wolcott. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.