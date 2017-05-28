Wiltsie, Linda

NEWARK: Linda Louise Wiltsie, 73, passed peacefully on Saturday (May 27, 2017) at home with her family by her side. Linda was born on September 22, 1943 in Newark, the daughter of the late Maynard and Minna Peck Fisher. She graduated Newark High School Class of 1961 and was a life long resident of the village. She had worked for several area law firms as a paralegal and in her retirement enjoyed helping out in the offices of the Newark Schools. Linda lived a very active life doing things she loved. She was a member of the Park Presbyterian Church where she had been a Deacon, Treasurer and all around volunteer. Linda extended her volunteering to the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Auxiliary, the Newark Fire Department Auxiliary and spent many hours helping at the Newark Elks, though she was not a member. She enjoyed golfing , vacationing, lunches with the Red Hats and socializing with so many friends. She will be greatly missed by all. Linda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald E.; daughters Dawn (Michael) DiGiovacchino of Ambler, PA and Sharon Wiltsie of Fairport; three grandchildren Nicholas, Gabriella and Kellie; her extended family, friends and neighbors. Besides her parent Linda was predeceased by a brother Robert Fisher, Sr. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Nimish Mohile and his team for their exceptional care and compassion, along with the staff of Lifetime Care in Newark.

Funeral services for Linda will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday (May 31st) at the Park Presbyterian Church, Maple Court, Newark.

In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory with a donation to Laurel House Comfort Care, PO Box 595, Newark, New York 14513 or to Wilmot Cancer Center, for brain cancer research, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, New York 14642.

