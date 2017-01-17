Williams, Penny D.

STANLEY: Penny Darlene (Causemaker) Williams, 60 entered eternal rest on Monday, January 16, 2017 at Clifton Springs Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Penny was born the daughter of the late Peter and Doris (VanHout) Causemaker on Friday, August 3, 1956 in Lyons, NY. She was a graduate of Newark High School class of 1974. After high school, she attended Continental School of Beauty. Penny worked several years at Z-Axis Electronics in Phelps as a production supervisor. She also worked at Touch of Glamour in Newark. Penny enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and bird feeding and watching. Penny will be lovingly remembered by her husband David Williams; daughter Kimberly Conway; grandchildren Marquan Ross and Jade Ross; brothers Larry (Donna) Howard and Clyde Howard; sisters Doris (Edward) Lee, Sharon (Bob) Hogan and Dolly LeSuere; many nieces and nephews.

There will be no prior calling hours. Family and friends may attend a Memorial Service Saturday (Jan. 21) at 11 a.m. at Free Will Baptist Church, 2143 Route 96, Clifton Springs. Private burial in East Newark Cemetery.

In memory of Penny, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to help with medical expenses. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com