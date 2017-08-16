Williams, Christie S.

FAIR HAVEN, NY: Died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at her favorite place, Fair Haven NY. She loved life. She experienced great pleasure on the back of the motorcycle with her other half. She loved music, especially the Blues. She also loved dancing and her Blue Moon. She retired after 33 years from the State Finger lakes DDSO as a program manager. She had a BA in Psychology and Education at the State University of New York at Oswego. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Predeceased by her father Tange (Mickey) Williams. Survived by her other half Daryl Polakiewicz, mother Barbara Williams and many dear to her heart friends and relatives. To honor her a celebration of life will be at a later date. No calling hours or service will be held, private burial only. In her memory please donate to the Wayne County Humane Society. To send a condolence or share a memory Please visit watermanfuneralhome.com