Wilkins, Florence S. (Straight)

EAST PALMYRA: Florence S. Wilkins, 99 entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at her home of 66 years. Florence was born the daughter of the late Charles and Susan B. (McWhorter) Straight on Monday, September 23, 1918, in Elmira, NY. She spent most of her life in the East Palmyra area. Florence enjoyed quilting, gardening, reading and genealogy. She was always very active in the community. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Newark, past President of East Palmyra Cemetery Board and a member of the Marion Eastern Star. Florence was also a longtime member of the East Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, DAR member, and Geneva Stamp Club. Florence will be remembered by her son, Donald (Drema) Wilkins; daughter, Jeanne Garlock; six grandchildren four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Florence was predeceased by her husband Harry E. Wilkins on April 17, 2014, daughter, Deborah Bush in 1998; brothers, Charles, Ralph and Ray Straight. There will be no prior calling hours or funeral services. Friends may attend a Graveside Service on Tuesday (October 3) at 11:00 a.m. in East Palmyra Cemetery. A reception will follow at the East Palmyra Volunteer Fire House. In memory of Florence, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to East Palmyra Cemetery, PO Box 791, Williamson, NY 14564. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com