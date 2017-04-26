Wildey, June M.

PORT GIBSON: June M. Wildey, 96, died Monday (April 24, 2017) at the DeMay Living Center. Mrs. Wildey was born on July 19, 1920 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Wesley W. Kuebel and Mildred Fullenwerder. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School in Rochester. June was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Palmyra and had served two missions. She was the supervisor of the account payable department at the University of Rochester retiring in 1976. June volunteered at Historic Palmyra and the Wayne County Habitat of Humanity and was a member of the National Campers and Hikers Association. June was a avid knitter, loved to oil paint and work with stain glass art. She is survived by her daughter Gail (George) Harmston and son Gary (Beth) Wildey both of Palmyra; seven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. June was predeceased by her husband John in 2005 and brother Wesley Kuebel.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com