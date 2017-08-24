White, Cecelia M.

PALMYRA: Died on Tues., Aug. 22, 2107 at the age of 89. Cecelia was born on Sept. 2, 1927 in Canandaigua, NY the daughter of Dewey and Bertha Brockelbank Herendeen. She married Harry White on Sept. 10, 1949 in Shortsville, NY. Cecelia had worked for several years at Garlock in Palmyra. She was a member of Western Presbyterian Church, the Women’s Association and was Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Cecelia is famous for her Ham Loaf which was a favorite at Rotary Lunches for many years. Cecelia was predeceased by her husband Harry; sister Dorothy Nessinger and brothers Jim, Floyd, Lyndon and Carl Herendeen. She is survived by her daughter Joan (John) DeFrees; son Robert (Toni) White; brother Glenn Herendeen; grandchildren Nathaniel and Caralyn White and Derek DeFrees and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7pm on Sunday, August 27 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Mon., Aug. 28 at Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall. Private burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Please consider memorials to Western Presbyterian Church, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Online condolences @rlyostfuneralhome.com