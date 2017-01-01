Wheeler, Jane

ONTARIO/ROCHESTER: From prolonged illness (Parkinson’s/Alzheimer’s) 83 years of age, passed away on December 27, 2016, at the Apple Blossom unit of St. John’s Living. Jane was born November, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Thomas J. (NYPD Det.) & Frances V. (McLellan) Hannon. Jane joins her late husband’s James (Ringo Angel) Bales, and Glen Wheeler, her late sister Virginia (Tierney), and leaves her only son, Greg Bales Sr., Sister, Joan Vitucci Bridgeport, CT.

Consistent with her wishes. A private Catholic memorial service for immediate family, her close friends and In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory at https://www.youcaring.com/babybales, Or to the American Parkinson Disease Association: apda@apdaparkinson.org