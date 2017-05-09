Weykman, Ruth A.

PALMYRA: Ruth died on May 7, 2017. Born in Rochester, NY to the late Howard and Alice Kessler. She was predeceased by her loving husband Lawrence “Larry” of 68 years; brother, Harold Kessler. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Marjorie (George) Dutton and Judy (Steve) Herrick; son, Edward (Jennifer) Weykman; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jason (Lori), Lindsay and Zachary Weykman, Daniel (Kimberly), Ella and Jacob Weykman, Michael (Tracey) Herrick, Robin (Michael) Adam and Austin Speary, Christopher (Carissa) and Aiyana Dutton, Julie (Jean) and Alaina Petitme and Amanda Weykman. Ruth was a long time member of Palmyra United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Palmyra Senior Citizens Club and Newark Grange.

Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation on Thursday (May 11) from 11 AM-1 PM at Palmyra United Methodist, 109 Church St., Palmyra, NY 14522, where her funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Interment in East Newark Cemetery. Contributions in Ruth’s name may be directed to a charity of choice. To light a candle or to leave an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.