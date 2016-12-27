Werner, Richard W.

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Richard William Werner, 81 entered eternal rest on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Clifton Springs Hospital. Dick was born the son of the late Frank and Catherine (Sheldon) Werner on Saturday February 16, 1935 in Rochester, NY. He was a Monroe High School graduate class of 1953. As a security guard, he worked for Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester. Dick was predeceased by his daughter Barbara Jean Werner and several siblings. Dick will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Ann (Meehan) Werner; son Dick Jr. (Donna) Werner; daughters Taffy Carroll (Pat Tripp) and Rhonda Werner; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; step-son David Phillips; step-daughters Barbara Phillips and Patricia Collins (Richard Sobel). Fulfilling Dick’s wishes all services will be private. In memory of Dick in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Finger Lakes Ambulance, 20 Crane St, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 OR Port Gibson Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance, PO Box 145, Port Gibson, NY 14537. The funeral home proudly flies the Army Flag in honor of Dick’s service from 1953 thru 1969. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com