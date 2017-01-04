Wemett, Paul G.

NEWARK: Age 65, died on Tuesday (January 3, 2017) at Clifton Springs Hospital. Paul was born on March 23, 1951 in Clifton Springs, the son of Roy and Edith Chapman Wemett. He graduated from Newark High School in 1969 and was the owner of Wayne Scrap Metal in Lyons for a few years, retiring in 1979. Paul was in a traveling pool league, he enjoyed fishing and had been a member of the Lyons Rod and Gun Club. He was an ardent NASCAR fan. Paul and his wife loved traveling and cruising. Paul is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sarah; daughter Kimberly (Fiance Darren Potter) Smith of Mountain Home, ID; three grandchildren Haley and Abby Smith, Logan Potter; sister Martha Hueter of Venice, FL; a nephew Christopher Wemett. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother David in 2006.

Friends may call from12:30 PM to 2 PM on Friday (January 6th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark where a funeral service will be held at 2 P.M.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1425 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com