Weeks, Katharine Anne

MARION: October 8, 1944 – August 31, 2017 Kathy passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She loved her life and was loved by all. Kathy will be greatly missed but forever remembered. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dennis Weeks; daughters, Lisa, Mindy, Tammy (Jeff) Bove; grandchildren, Terri & Brittani Bove; Claude Hall IV; great granddaughter, Annie, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Kathy joins all the angels who went before her. Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass Friday, Sept. 8th, at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe, (St. Gregory’s Church) 3799 Union St. Marion, NY. A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 2:00pm till 6:00pm at The Marion American Legion, 4141 Witherden Rd. Marion, NY 14505. Donations can be made in Kathy’s honor to the Marion American Legion Auxiliary. Condolences may be expressed at Stevensfhmarion.com