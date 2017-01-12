Watson, Avanell Doris

MARION: Age 81, died Friday January 6, 2017 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Avanell was born in Logan, WV on April 25, 1935 the daughter of Manford and Martha Gillman Smith. She is survived by sons Terry, Gary, Larry, Jerry, Meadows; daughters Tonya (Mark) Cantwell, Kristen (Paul) DeFisher; brothers Lon, Homer, Mac, Jim, Bill; sisters Martha “Sis” and Mildred “Mickey”; grandchildren; great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband William in 1994; parents Manford and Martha Smith; sister Betty; brother Garland. Burial in Sunnyside Cemetery in the Spring. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester 14620.