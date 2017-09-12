Washburn, Beverly A.

LYONS: Age 88, a resident of the Wayne County Nursing Home, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday, September 10, 2017. Bev was born September 6, 1929, in Lyons, a daughter to the late Calver and Lila Miner Holdridge. In her working years she was employed by the former Sarah Coventry in Newark and later at WilPrint in Lyons. Predeceased by her husband, Dening. Bev is survived by her son, Neil Washburn and dear friend, Laurie Holtz of Lyons; daughter, Lynn (Robert) Eason of Webster; 2 grandsons, Paul Washburn of Wyoming and Nicholas (Alena) Washburn of Washington state; and great-grandson Masinh Ho.

Family and friends may call Thursday (Sept. 14) from 10 am until noon, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, followed by a funeral service at noon. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lyons Public Library, Lyons United Methodist Church or to the Town of Lyons Ambulance in her memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com