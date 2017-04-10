Wacenske, Richard H.

BOWIE,MD/FORMERLY WEBSTER, NY: 1/17/1942-4/1/2017 Died with family at his side. Graduated from Wayne Central High School; attended MIT, GMI, & MCC. Worked at General Motors in Rochester, NY until retiring at age 50. Suffered severe depression most of his adult life, but his system seemed to “reboot” after experiencing a series of strokes in 2011. He enjoyed teaching & playing Chess, singing songs from the 50’s, & debating with family. Preceded by parents Elmer & Radah, brother Glenn, niece Susan Prevost, granddaughter Kaitlyn Wacenske, & partner Barbara Mutrie. Rich leaves 2 sons, Kurt (Kelly)in SC & Karl in MA; 2 daughters, Karen (Martin) Truchok in PA & Kay Sweitzer in MD; 8 grand kids; the mother of his offspring, Sharon Buys Wacenske in MD; brother Bill (Jennifer) in CA; sisters, Anne (Bob) Prevost of Ontario,NY, Judy (Doug) Wooster of Sodus,NY, Chris (Leo Snyder) Bray of Walworth,NY; many nieces, nephews, cousins & old friends. There will be a church service in MD on 04/15 & a memorial/burial in Webster,NY sometime in July. For further info contact sister Chris 315-576-5002 or collinsgrama@rochester.rr.com