VerSluys, Dorothy

WOLCOTT: Age 94, currently a resident of Living Center at Geneva North, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Dorothy was born July 6, 1923 in Palmyra, a daughter to John and Mary Pembroke Bouwen. She and her husband Lester were the owners and operators of the former Wolcott Cleaners and Launderers until their retirement. Predeceased by her husband Lester in 2007, brother, Chester Bouwen, and sister, Florence Umphrey. She is survived by 2 daughters, Kathy (Bryan) Keysor of Sodus and Diane Dowd of Seneca Falls; 2 grandsons, Michael (Shari) Keysor of Biloxi, MS and Jeffrey Keysor (Allison Taft) of Bouckville, NY; great-granddaughter, Riley Keysor of Biloxi, MS; 2 sisters, Helen Huff of Lyons and Edna Lumley of Sodus; and 4 nieces. Family and friends may call on Saturday (Oct. 14) from 1 to 3 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose. Other family services will be private. Burial will be in Glenside Cemetery, Wolcott. Contributions may be made to the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main St., Wolcott, NY 14590 or Lakeshore Ambulance, 5841 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590 in her memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com