PALMYRA: Randy passed away on December 19, 2016 at age 62. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Ver Dow; sister, Rebecca “Becky” Kulakowski; brother, Rodney Ver Dow. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ver Dow; mother, Eldine Ver Dow; brothers and sisters-in-law, Katherine and George Cooper, Patrick and Nancy Murray, Michael Murray, Sharon and Ray Hall. All services will be held at a later date. Contributions in Randy’s name may be directed to a charity of choice.