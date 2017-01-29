Vendel, Christopher J.

ONTARIO: Wed., Jan. 25, 2017, age 22. Predeceased by his grandfather, Johannes “Joe” Vendel. He leaves his mother, Debbie Forrester, father, Christopher; sister, Michelle; grandmother, Deborah B.; grandparents, Ronald & Maureen Smith.

Friends may call 4-7 PM Wednesday at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Memorial Service 11 AM Thursday at Calvary Chapel of Webster, 770 Basket Rd., Webster. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to ATA:AIM Scholarship Fund (Note on check, Christopher Vendel Memorials) PO Box 519, Sparta, IL 62286.