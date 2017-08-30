Veley-Carlin, Mabel I.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on August 29, 2017 at age 86. Predeceased by her husbands: Irving Veley and James R. Carlin. Survived by loving children: Irving D. (Ruth), Ellis L. (Joyce), Larry (Beth), Julia Veley, and Kathie Carlin DeHond; (9) grandchildren; several great grandchildren; special friend: Roy Wood; many extended family members and friends. Mabel loved cooking, baking pies and was well-known for her homemade strawberry jam.

Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) September 9th from 1pm – 4pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Private burial in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Lifetime Care Hospice: 800 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com