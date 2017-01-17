VanSchaffel, Carl Raymond

NEWARK: Age 93, died Monday, January 16, 2017 at Clifton Springs Hospital. Carl was born in Hopewell, NY, March 4, 1923, the son of Jacob and Jane Atkinson VanSchaffel. He had worked at the Fiberboard Company for 26 years from 1944-1975. He operated over 20 years, Kenny’s Grill, Country Inn in Phelps, Knight Inn and Norsman Lounge. He was a life member of the Arcadia Post 2883 and August Mauer Post 286 in Newark. He served in the Army in WWII as a paratrooper 1943-1946. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Marian DeCann VanSchaffel, daughter, Julie (Mike) Chamberlin of Newark, sons, James (Peggy) and John VanSchaffel of Newark, sister, Gilberta Trani of Skaneateles, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews. Predeceased by daughter, Jackie Smith and son Joel, brothers, James L. and Lewis (Willie) VanSchaffel and sister, Hilda Wilcox.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 21st at 11 a.m. at Newark Cemetery, North Main Street. Memorials to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Preemption Road, Geneva, 14456