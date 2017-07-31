VanDeWalle, Morris C.

MARION: Entered into rest on July 29, 2017, at the age of 82. He is predeceased by daughter, Betsy; stepson, Zachary; and brothers, Jim, Fred & Tom VanDeWalle. Survived by his significant other, Nancy Schreiber; his son, Mike VanDeWalle; daughters, Cheryl (Bob) Brannan, Kim (Jerry) Baker & Christina VanDeWalle; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He worked for American Can for 33 years, delivered parts for NAPA, was a member of the Moose Club since 1982, was an avid bowler, and loved hunting & fishing. Friends and family are invited to call 4-8 PM Tuesday at the Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, where the Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com