Urbanik, Gerald A. “Jerry”

ONTARIO: Jerry died on January 3, 2017 at age 68. He was predeceased by his first wife, Suzanne; brothers, Frank, Richard and Martin Urbanik. Jerry is survived by his wife, April Urbanik; daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Smith and Dawn Privitera; grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie (Gordon) Bolton and Nancy (Robert) Manuse; brother, Eugene Urbaniks.

Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation on Friday (January 6) from 5-7 PM at the funeral chapel, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where his memorial service will be held at 7 PM. Interment in Marion Cemetery. Contributions in Jerry’s name may be directed to a charity of choice.