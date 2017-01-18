Uglialoro, Joseph “YOGI”

ONTARIO: January 17, 2017, age 76. Survived by his sons, Joseph P., and Rudy Uglialoro; grandchildren; his loving companion of 23 years, Jodie Biedenbach; sisters, Phyllis Caternolo and Marion Skrynski; the mother of his children, Susan.

Calling, Thursday 4-8 PM; Funeral Service, Friday 11 AM both at Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road (Webster, Rte. 250). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leo Center For Caring, 1500 Portland Ave., Roch. 14621. Interment, private.