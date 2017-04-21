Tyler, Gerald E. Sr.

LYONS: Age 88, died April 20, 2017 at DeMay Living Center. Gerry was born in Lyons November 27,1928 son of Harlin R. & Ruth Goodman Tyler. He was a policeman in Lyons & Newark for 20 years. He was a sergeant and investigator for the Newark Police Dept. He was the First youth officer for the Newark Dept. He was a longtime member of Grace Episcopal Church in Lyons where he served on the vestry. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Lyons and Clyde. He was in the plumbing and heating business for over 22 years. He worked at Hobart & William Smith College in maintenance for 5 years. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Joanne Tuitchell Tyler, 4 children, Jerry (Linda) Tyler Jr. of Clyde, Phillip E. Tyler of Baldwinsville, Judy E. (Richard) Jarzynka of Newark, Janet E. (Peter) Pellicano of Newark, stepchildren, Jonn (Eneida) Lilyea of WV,, Jeff and Cory Lilyea of NY, sister, Bonnie (Lowell) Harmon of WV., several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins. Friends may call Monday, April 24, 4-7 p.m. at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court in Newark. Services Tuesday (April 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral home. Burial in Riverside Cemetery. Memorials to American Diabetes Association. Visit Pusaterifunerals.com