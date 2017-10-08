Tuper, Wayne T. Sr.

SODUS: Age 80. Wayne went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2017. He was a Vietnam Era Veteran, husband, father, grandpa, papa, brother, uncle and a farmer. He was a family man who loved to travel. He was funny and hardworking. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Leonard and Pearl Tuper; his wonderful wife, Geraldine; brothers Francis and Carl Tuper. He is survived by his sisters; Elenor Robinson and Della Kroth; brother, Donald Tuper; his children; Brenda White, Tina Tuper (Randy), Wanda Budinger, Wayne Tuper Jr., David Tuper (Emily), Sally (Norm) Fish and Patti Tuper; grandchildren, Danielle Tuper (Roszell), Eric (Jacquie) Budinger, Sarah Tuper, Jessica Budinger, Rachel Tuper (Anthony), Wayne Tuper III, Jordan Tuper, Brooke Tuper, Landin Tuper, Savannah Tuper, Kenzie Tuper, Bruce Fish, Eric Fish, Kimberly (Larry) Witham; great-grandchildren, Lukas and Liam Budinger, Alijah Adams, Gotham and Everleigh Brantley, Braedon Fish and Carter Witham. Friends and family are invited to call 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm, Tuesday, October 10th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY. A Graveside Service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, October 11th at Sodus Rural Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed online at hsnorton.com