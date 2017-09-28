Trumble, Douglas J. “Doug”

ONTARIO: Passed away, with family by his side, on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the age of 66. Doug was born in Newark, NY on September 11, 1951 to Berna “ Bushy” and Thomas Trumble. He is predeceased by his father; brother’s Phillip and Gary Trumble; sister, Sandy Reed. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Chris; daughter Michelle (Joseph) Carello; son, Shawn Trumble; grandchildren, Brent Loveless, Jared and Joey Carello; siblings, Madonna Morse, Charles Trumble, Andrew Trumble, Elaine Mullens and Julie Trumble, in-laws Marcella ‘Jones’ and Wilson Bruce, extended family and friends. Doug obtained his associates degree from Monroe Community college and was employed by Xerox from 1971 until his retirement in 2013. He was very focused on caring for his family and enjoyed taking them on vacations. He enjoyed going to Florida and spending time at Disney World as well as Venice on the Gulf Coast. He also enjoyed going to 4th Lake in the Adirondack Mountains. Most of all, his family says that, his favorite place to spend time on vacation was in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Doug will be remembered most for his generosity towards his family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Services and interment will be private. Donations, in Doug’s name, may be directed to the Open Door Mission. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.

(Quote Chapter 11, Page 29 from “Living from the Heart”)

“Living from your heart means that you choose a life and a lifestyle that are true for you and your family. It means you make important decisions because they resonate with your heart and your own values and not necessarily with those of others. Living from your heart means that you trust your own instincts more than the pressures from advertising or the expectations of society, neighbors, and friends.”